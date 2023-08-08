Presented by Encova Insurance and produced by Charleston Main Streets, OktoberWest will return to Charleston's West Side for the 15th year, happening on around Washington Street, West, from 4 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.
OktoberWest is West Virginia’s largest traditional German Octoberfest and among the largest craft beer festivals in the Mountain State. The celebration is slated to offer more than 150 craft brews for sampling, including several limited Octoberfest and German varieties.
Three local bands will perform, and themed contests back on tap will include stein holding, keg rolling, best traditional dress, sausage toss, and beer belly competitions.
All funds raised from OktoberWest will go directly back into Charleston’s Main Streets- West Side's programs, public art, and other community and economic revitalization projects.
Tickets for OktoberWest 2023 can be ordered in advance at bit.ly/3rXIfYU. Per the website, the following ticket options are available (each includes a $2 online processing fee):
• OktoberWest VIP Tickets: VIP tickets are $65 each and include a collectible, 16-ounce stein for larger pours, a pretzel necklace, VIP-only beers, exclusive access to the OktoberWest VIP tent, limited VIP-only food and seating, premium parking, plus all General Admission attractions.
• Sound Check Sessions + OktoberWest Dual Tickets: The $50 fee includes a ticket to the Friday, Sept. 15, Sound Checks show at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences and a General Admission ticket to OktoberWest on Sept. 30.
• General Admission Tickets: Six, 12-ounce beer tickets and access to the OktoberWest concert series are included for the $40 General Admission fee.
• Nondrinker/Concert Tickets: $20 apiece, these tickets are a choice for designated drivers, concert-goers only or attendees ages 13 to 20. The tickets include access to the OktoberWest concert series.
• Children's Tickets: Tickets for children (12 and younger) are $10 and include access to the Kids’ Zone and OktoberWest concert series. Children 2 or younger must remain in a stroller.
Ticket prices will increase by $5 at the gate on the day of the event.