Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

okwest2023

Presented by Encova Insurance and produced by Charleston Main Streets, OktoberWest will return to Charleston's West Side for the 15th year, happening on around Washington Street, West, from 4 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.

OktoberWest is West Virginia’s largest traditional German Octoberfest and among the largest craft beer festivals in the Mountain State. The celebration is slated to offer more than 150 craft brews for sampling, including several limited Octoberfest and German varieties.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you