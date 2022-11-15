The Religious Coalition for Community Renewal was established in 1987 by a group of interdenominational congregations to address homelessness in Charleston. The congregations remain as members who support the organization through board participation and funding.
RCCR’s flagship program, Samaritan Inn, established in 1989, is a residential recovery program with supportive services for up to 12 men. Each resident collaborates with staff to establish individualized goals designed to overcome the obstacles to permanent, independent living. Samaritan Inn has served over 800 men since it began, with a 70% graduation rate, which is double the national average for similar programs.
The development of Samaritan Inn highlighted a need, brought together people of good will from all over the community, and provided an opportunity for countless numbers of people to give their time and talents on behalf of others.
Through the years, RCCR sought to provide an intensive system of support, as well as a safe and comfortable place for men to live while putting their lives back together again and helping them take the necessary steps toward independent living.
From humble beginnings, RCCR expanded beyond Samaritan Inn with three additional programs that help the homeless or low-income families find decent, safe, affordable housing.
RCCR’s rental property started in 1991 with Smith Street Station providing permanent independent rental for low- to moderate-income persons. Tenants have access to an on-site laundry facility, community room, and an on-site resident manager. These apartments provide permanent housing, with some residents staying for a long time, while others use it as a stepping stone to larger housing as they build their financial base.
Recognizing the need for safe, affordable senior housing, RCCR partnered with a private developer using Low Income Housing Tax Credits to build 148 rental housing units in Kanawha and Putnam counties.
RCCR’s Home Ownership program started in 1995 to encourage and support affordable, safe, and well-maintained home ownership with a focus on Charleston’s East End and West Side. Services include home buying and ownership education, budget and credit counseling, foreclosure prevention, and housing development.
RCCR has constructed 38 single-family homes and eight condos for low-income families below 80% Area Median Income. None of these have been foreclosed. Through housing counseling, over 700 families have become first-time home buyers, with RCCR facilitating an average of $2 million in mortgages annually.
We continue to listen to the needs of those we serve, and, during the pandemic, RCCR quickly identified ways to respond with specific programming for persons experiencing homelessness, such as rapid rehousing, street outreach, a clothing boutique, and a Transitional Storage Center. The Transitional Storage Center, a first-of-its-kind facility for West Virginia, is a managed storage service provided to persons experiencing homelessness to store their personal belongings. By giving our unsheltered neighbors the ability to secure personal belongings, such as a birth certificate and Social Security card, our unhoused neighbors have been able to focus on obtaining employment and housing eliminating the barrier created when these items are stolen. This year, more than 30 people have exited the program to permanent housing.
For 35 years, RCCR has remained committed to preservation and development of safe, decent, and affordable housing. The pandemic has exasperated the need for affordable housing, which is vitally important to reducing intergenerational poverty, stabling neighborhoods, and strengthening economic growth.
Kevin Jones is the executive director of the Religious Coalition for Community Renewal. He can be contacted at 304-205-0234 or kjones@rccr.org.