The Religious Coalition for Community Renewal was established in 1987 by a group of interdenominational congregations to address homelessness in Charleston. The congregations remain as members who support the organization through board participation and funding.

RCCR’s flagship program, Samaritan Inn, established in 1989, is a residential recovery program with supportive services for up to 12 men. Each resident collaborates with staff to establish individualized goals designed to overcome the obstacles to permanent, independent living. Samaritan Inn has served over 800 men since it began, with a 70% graduation rate, which is double the national average for similar programs.

Kevin Jones is the executive director of the Religious Coalition for Community Renewal. He can be contacted at 304-205-0234 or kjones@rccr.org.

