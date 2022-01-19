It’s all the rage these days — writing a letter to your younger self. What would you say? What do you wish you’d known 20, 30, 50 years ago?
I have a brief one — only a handful of words with a Scripture verse. It was inspired by Gamaliel, one of my favorite characters in the Bible.
Do you remember this very wise man? Did Gamaliel:
1. Advise Solomon on splitting a baby
2. Guide the Jewish council about the Christians
3. Tell Noah how to build the ark or
4. See a vision that Paul’s ship would wreck?
Look at your choices carefully and lock in your answer.
Here’s a big hint: Gamaliel lived during and after the life of Jesus. See what I mean? That cuts your choices in half — Solomon and Noah are in the Old Testament.
The first books of the New Testament tell the life of Jesus, the Crucifixion and the Resurrection. The fifth book opens with Jesus leaving his disciples to spread the Gospel. So, the name is easy to remember: “The Acts of the Apostles” or just “Acts.”
The big event of the first chapter is Jesus’ Ascension to heaven, the second chapter is the coming of the Holy Spirit and, in the third, a man is healed. That’s where Gamaliel’s story begins.
It seems Peter and John had gone to the temple one afternoon to pray when a well-known, lame beggar asked Peter for some spare change. Instead, Peter heals him. It’s a huge scene when the three enter the Temple courtyard — this man leaping about and the Jews running toward them, wanting to know how the miracle happened.
When Peter and John reach the east side of the temple at a beautiful colonnade, Peter addresses the crowd, saying that it was by the power of Jesus.
“You killed the Author of life whom God raised from the dead.” (Acts 3:15, ESV)
By evening, the Sadducees, who control the temple, have them arrested and put in prison. The next day, there’s a hearing before the Jewish leaders and the two are eventually released, since the people are all praising God over the miracle. But the disciples are warned not to speak about Jesus again.
The apostles continue to heal in His name and are arrested a second time. But an angel comes in the night and releases them from jail. They return to the temple at daybreak to preach Christ.
In the meantime, the council meets again, but no one can find the prisoners. It’s a little bit funny. The Jewish leaders should have known where to look. Finally, someone tells them, and the captain gets the men and returns.
Peter and the apostles then confront the council about killing Jesus and tell how God exalted our Lord. The scene so enrages the Sadducees that they decide to kill the apostles. (Acts 5:33)
This is when Gamaliel, a Pharisee held in high regard, stands and asks for the apostles to be taken outside for a while. He then speaks. What does Gamaliel say?
1. Send these men to Egypt
2. Go and find Paul
3. Return these men to jail or
4. None of the above.
Look at these answers closely and lock in your choice.
Here’s what Gamaliel said: “Stay away from these men and leave them alone …” The answer is number four.
But here’s the great part!
Gamaliel continues, “… for if the source of this plan … is men, it will be overthrown; but if the source is God, you will not be able to overthrow them … you may even be found fighting against God.” (Acts 5:38-39, NASV)
Wow. That’s a powerful message!
It will be many years later when the Apostle Paul writes, “If God be for us, who can be against us?” (Roman 8:31, KJV)
I’m presently faced with men who are blocking me from moving forward. Too many times, I have let that scenario upset me. But one day I realized — no one can stop God. If the Lord wants a thing, woe to the person who tries to fight Him.
With these men, I smile and lift my eyes to the Lord. If this path is not what God wants, let them stand. But if it is what God wants, He will make a way.
It’s a great way to live. You don’t need petulance and anger — be in awe of God. Seek His will.
What does my letter to younger me say? Never let anyone take your smile. If God be for you, who can be against you? (Romans 8:31)