And then Zelophehad up and died.
You remember Zelophehad, right? Of course you do, fine Bible scholars that you are.
Zelophehad is pronounced just the way it looks — Zeh-LO-phee-had. The heathens at auto-correct decided I meant “sleepy head” and thoughtfully kept changing it for me. Microsoft Word underlined it in red, reminding me that Zelophehad does not exist.
But Zelophehad was neither a sleepy head nor a ghost. He was probably an elder, definitely well respected. I’ll get to that.
First, let me tell you about a hearing I was in recently. The petitioner and his counsel, both men, had asked the court to decide a property matter. Years ago, after I first graduated from law school, that petition would have been resolved by men.
In this hearing the judge was a woman. I was the guardian ad litem — the lawyer making the recommendation to the court. And the commissioner, who’d taken evidence, had also been a woman.
Similarly, back in my early days as an attorney, when a judge pulled counsel into his chambers for a conference, the first 20 minutes went to whatever ballgame had happened that weekend. The women had no choice but to listen. Now it’s a room full of females. We talk about shoes, sales and recipes while the men listen.
A century ago women couldn’t even vote. Those daring to speak out were called rabble rousers and social deviants.
Do men long for those earlier days? Moses rarely had to deal with uppity females — the tribal leaders were all men.
Zelophehad was one of them, marching out of Egypt with Moses. Then walking on dry land as God held back the Red Sea.
I suspect he was also a proud daddy, even though his first child was a girl. Same with the second and third babies.
Zelophehad may have dyed his tent blue for baby number four. At last, this would be his boy.
But, oops, number four was also a girl.
And then Mrs. Zelophehad was suddenly carrying child number five.
You know Zelophehad must have been excited. The law of averages meant this would be his son!
Perhaps Zelophehad chose the child’s name, Noah, long before the birth, certain his fifth would be like Noah’s Ark, rescuing him from the flood of women.
It is sort of funny—Noah turned out to be a girl. He really did call her Noah. (Num. 36:11)
So, Zelophehad wandered for 40 years along with the rest. Then Zelophehad up and died—that’s what caused the trouble.
When the Hebrews arrived at the Promised Land, they took a census. Very important. The numbers determined who got what. The tribes were laid out on a map, creating a master plan before the invasion.
Since it was an all-male census, Zelophehad’s daughters weren’t counted. And they were upset.
So, the five girls went to Moses and the elders. Yes, rabble rousers and social deviants, all of them. They wanted their father’s share of land. They didn’t care about the way things had always been.
What happened?
I told you Zelophehad was probably an elder. That’s because his daughters made this argument: They reminded Moses that when the prominent elders rebelled against Moses in the wilderness, in what was called the Korah uprising, Zelophehad wouldn’t join them. The girls said they should get the land, not for themselves, but to keep their father’s memory alive.
What did Moses do?
Come on, you’ve got this. What did Moses always do? Moses took it to God. And what did God do?
This is harder. It was God who set up the original plan — land went to Israelite males. So, what happened:
1. God told Moses to use his best judgment.
2. God told Moses to give the girls the land.
3. God told Moses that the girls must marry, and the land would go to their husbands.
4. God told Moses to send the brazen girls away.
Look closely and lock in your answer.
Yes, males dominated, but not this time. God decided for the ladies, and they got their father’s land. The answer is No. 2. As I said — because Zelophehad up and died.
Love your wives, daughters, granddaughters. Don’t let anyone pigeon-hole them. Tell each one that they can do anything, be anything.
And in all matters, do as Moses did — take it to the Lord in prayer.