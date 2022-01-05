It happened on a Monday. That’s the day my church prepares lunch for the ladies who live at the shelter. I knew I’d be tied up that morning, but promised to be there for clean-up. Just as I pulled into the church parking lot, everyone was leaving — they’d finished early.
“Have you eaten?” My pastor’s wife asked me.
I hadn’t. There’d been no time for breakfast or lunch. She handed me a large bundle wrapped in aluminum foil. Twenty grilled cheese sandwiches.
“Just give me one,” I said, unwrapping the top.
“Put them in your freezer and microwave them when you get hungry.”
“Just one,” I repeated, but she wouldn’t take them back — thus began the saga of the traveling grilled cheese sandwiches.
They weren’t going to my house. Oh, no. One grilled cheese sandwich wasn’t good for my figure, and I’d already had two. But I couldn’t throw them away.
I rolled around my little town, offering them to the guys at the Exxon, whom I knew.
“We’ve eaten,” they said.
“Take them home!” I replied.
They shook their heads. I tried another place and another. No one wanted my aluminum-foiled bundle.
Finally, I stared at the convenience store, seeing a customer inside talking to the clerk. All I could think was that they’d hoot over 18 grilled cheese sandwiches. Who was going to accept them from a complete stranger? It was embarrassing.
Even so, I wasn’t trashing them. Nope, that was not happening.
I slipped inside and hem-hawed around, wandering down the aisles, trying to summon my courage. The two kept talking, and I finally stepped forward toward the counter.
“Grilled cheese sandwiches,” I blurted out.
“What?” the clerk asked.
I quickly tried to explain, expecting them to laugh. It was hopeless — no one was going to take them.
“OK,” the clerk said.
I didn’t ask any questions, running to my car and bringing them back before he changed his mind.
Several weeks later, I was in the store and he eyed me.
“That was God,” he said.
I stared up at him — no idea what he meant.
“The grilled cheese sandwiches,” he said. “I was at the hospital all morning with my sick wife. I had come straight to work and I was hungry.”
He went on to praise God for His mercy, and tears filled my eyes — I recalled my fear that day, certain the two would scoff. But God had a plan.
I didn’t hear a voice that Monday. God didn’t say, “Go into the convenience store and you’ll find a clerk ...”
But our Lord was working His will step by step until I finally ended up there. A man faithful to God and worried about his wife was hungry — he needed our Lord’s care.
All across the pages of the Bible, God does just that: He sees and He acts. Yet, the Hebrews could not have been more ungrateful.
The book of Isaiah begins with sad words. You can feel God’s pain as He says: “The ox knows its owner and the donkey its master’s crib; but Israel does not know (Me) …” (Isaiah 1:3)
Isaiah lived in Southern Israel some 700 years B.C. during an international crisis. Northern Israel had forgotten all that God had done for them. They turned away, showing utter contempt for Him.
God wasn’t having it.
Northern Israel was crushed by the Assyrians. “The king of Assyria carried the Israelites away to Assyria … because they did not obey the voice of the Lord.” (2 Kings 18:11-12)
The fierce Assyrians then turned south — hundreds of thousands of soldiers arriving at the gates of Jerusalem, terrifying the remaining Israelites. But the people had listened to Isaiah and had turned back to God. Our Lord intervened, sending an angel who killed 185,000 Assyrian soldiers in one night. (2 Kings 19:35)
This nation faces an international crisis as great as Israel faced with the Assyrians — the COVID-19 plague, climate change, hostile nations. Could we be crushed? Could God deal as severely with us for our ungratefulness as He did with Northern Israel during Isaiah’s lifetime? Or will He help us?
“The ox knows its owner and the donkey its master’s crib; but Israel does not know (Me)…” Haunting words.
Remember the grilled cheese sandwiches of your life. A grateful heart will seek Him. And that will save us.