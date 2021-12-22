The man lived a life of adventure.
When you hear his story, you may not see it that way. Not at first.
The drama began with his beloved. The man had solid proof that his girlfriend, actually his fiancée, had been with someone else. Even so, he decided to marry her. The child wasn’t his, but he loved the boy.
Immediately, this new father noticed strange things — unknown visitors showing up at his door. It didn’t happen once but repeatedly. Some of these people were quite poor and others were really wealthy.
Why? He didn’t know.
But the situation got far worse.
One night, as he was sleeping, this new father was warned that a raid was planned for his home. This wasn’t a government agency coming the next afternoon with a search warrant for his tax records. The army was about to descend on this man’s house, drag the new baby boy from his bed and murder the child.
Why? He had no idea. But it’s a true story — a famous story.
Do you recognize the man? Was it:
1) Moses?
2) Noah?
3) Joseph?
4) Abraham?
Look carefully and lock in your answer.
Upon hearing of the danger, the man immediately got up and grabbed his family. They fled the city in darkness, hurrying until they crossed the border to safety in a neighboring country.
I will tell you that I wrote this column three years ago when I was overwhelmed with fear. God had made clear that I had to go — leave my home and travel a thousand miles away.
But why? Where had I gone wrong? What was going to become of me?
I reached for my Bible, opened to this story and suddenly realized how traumatic these true events were. The man is Joseph, the father of baby Jesus. The answer is #3.
Joseph must have been quite happy at the outset. He’d snagged the best girl, by far — Gabriel tells us Mary had found favor with God (Luke 1:30).
But Joseph’s joy was short-lived. He soon discovered she was with child. Definitely not what he’d expected.
Clearly, Joseph was close to God. Altogether, he had four dreams, with an angel appearing in each one to guide him.
The first dream occurred when Joseph was thinking about divorcing Mary.
“Joseph, son of David,” an angel said. “Do not fear to take Mary as your wife, for that which is conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit.” (Matthew 1:20)
Joseph awakened and knew his future — he was getting married. (Matthew 1:24-25)
Upon the birth of his baby, and I mean on day one, strangers showed up. Poor shepherds, gawking. And, later, very wealthy visitors from faraway lands came with expensive gifts.
Unsettling? To say the least.
And then the second dream, which led to the night of terror. “Rise,” an angel said. “Take the child and His mother and flee to Egypt … for Herod is about to search for the child to destroy Him.” (Matthew 2:13)
Joseph didn’t hesitate. He got up, grabbed his family and raced from the city in darkness, running to the border.
Then, upon the death of Herod, there was a third dream. “Rise … and go to the land of Israel,” an angel said, “for those who sought the child’s life are dead.” (Matthew 2:20)
In the fourth dream, an angel warned Joseph to take his family north to Nazareth to escape Herod’s son.
As I looked at Joseph on my fearful night three years ago, I saw his life as I never had. The virgin birth, the strange visitors, the night of panic, life as a fugitive and the dangerous return. Joseph’s life was upended for years.
The moral?
Although this man faced crisis after crisis, he kept moving forward. And here’s why:
Joseph had made peace with his future — he knew wherever he went, whatever happened, the Lord would be there. Joseph lived for God and trusted Him.
That was my answer. And yours.
Christmas Eve is in two days. It may be the most challenging your family has faced — whether because of illness, loneliness, financial upheaval or fear. Your situation may seem overwhelming.
Listen to me. Draw your family close, even if you have to use Zoom. Worship God: Sing a hymn, pray and read Scripture.
Show your loved ones that as surely as the Lord guided Joseph, He will guide those who seek Him.
This Christmas, embrace the adventure!