Sarah Hunter King poses for a promotional photo for the 2019 Girls Night Out fundraiser, themed "TROPIC Like It’s Hot." Online voting is underway for the 2022 theme for the GNO slated for Aug. 13 in Charleston. Courtesy photo by Chris Gosses Photography for Girls Night Out
Sarah Hunter King poses for a promotional photo for the 2019 Girls Night Out fundraiser, themed "TROPIC Like It’s Hot." Online voting is underway for the 2022 theme for the GNO slated for Aug. 13 in Charleston. Courtesy photo by Chris Gosses Photography for Girls Night Out
Through Friday, April 15, individuals can go online to www.gnowv.com to vote for their favorite theme for this year’s Girls Night Out, or GNO.
The 2022 GNO is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
After the online votes have been tallied, the theme for GNO 2022 will be revealed at an evening event at the law offices of Farmer, Cline and Campbell at Sunrise Mansion in Charleston on May 5. Following the 2022 theme reveal, the GNO season will kick off and volunteer committees will begin preparing for "the big party with a purpose" reflecting the selected theme.
Girls Night Out is the region’s largest women-only fundraiser, drawing an attendance of more than 1,200 annually. Past themes have included TROPIC Like It’s Hot, Making Lemonade Out of Lemons, and High Hopes, Bright Future.
Funds raised by Girls Night Out support the YWCA Charleston Resolve Family Abuse Program’s mission of eliminating domestic violence by providing shelter, safety, and essential supportive services to victims and their children in Kanawha, Clay and Boone counties.