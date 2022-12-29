Ellie the wild turkey has become a familiar face (beak?) around the Town of Eleanor since October. This photograph of Ellie was posted on Eleanor Mayor Cam Clendenin's Facebook page he maintains to share town information.
Thanksgiving and Christmas may be over for another year, but the holiday legend of Ellie will still be observed and celebrated for a few more weeks.
Eleanor Mayor Cam Clendenin announced recently on his "Eleanor, WV -- Updates and Information" Facebook page that the town will continue to accept orders for the Ellie Christmas ornament through the end of January.
Ellie is a wild turkey has taken up residence in the Eleanor area, most notably around Eleanor Town Hall, since October. (In mid-November, Clendenin issued a tongue-in-check proclamation "pardoning" the peripatetic turkey from any unfortunate Thanksgiving dinner-related fate.)
Sandblasted with Ellie's image on them, the ornaments were crafted by Tamarack Marketplace studio artisan, glassblower, and crafter John DesMeules, a former Eleanor resident (he was once the mayor's next-door neighbor) who lives in Beckley.
"Right now, we've gotten 20 orders, which is way beyond thought we would ever sell," Clendenin said last week during a telephone interview. "Ellie is kind of our little 'Babydog' here in town. It's amazing how many people love and care for her, a wild turkey who showed up here back in October. Joe Tolley even built a little house for her during the recent cold snap."
Clendenin said the Town of Eleanor has commissioned ornaments to present as prizes in the town's annual holiday home decorating contest for the past six years. "This year, we decided to put Ellie on the back of the ornament, since it's become such a popular thing here. People were requesting an ornament on their own. I gave John a call and he began making them," the mayor said.
DesMeules' experience in ornament making has achieved earlier acclaim; West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice selected him to craft the West Virginia State Christmas Ornament in 2021.
The Ellie ornaments cost $35 each. They can be ordered through Jan. 31 by visiting Eleanor Town Hall at 400 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor or calling Town Hall at 304-586-2319. Ornaments will be delivered following their completion by DesMeules, who owns and operates Glass Dimensions at Tamarack. Buyers will receive a telephone call when their orders arrive and the ornaments can be picked up at Eleanor Town Hall.
Clendenin said a portion of the proceeds from each ornament sold will go toward purchasing Christmas wreaths to honor military veterans during the 2023 Wreaths Across America Day observance the town conducts annually at the Beech Grove Cemetery.