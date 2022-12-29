Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Thanksgiving and Christmas may be over for another year, but the holiday legend of Ellie will still be observed and celebrated for a few more weeks.

Eleanor Mayor Cam Clendenin announced recently on his "Eleanor, WV -- Updates and Information" Facebook page that the town will continue to accept orders for the Ellie Christmas ornament through the end of January.

