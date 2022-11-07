Organist to present holiday concert in Hurricane Nov 7, 2022 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Rodney L. Barbour will present a PipeSounds holiday concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Hurricane church is offering a gift to community members to help them get into the holiday spirit on Thanksgiving weekend.Back by popular demand, organist Rodney L. Barbour will perform a PipeSounds holiday concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane.The performance will mark Barbour’s 16th PipeSounds visit since the 2003 dedication of the Harrah Symphonic organ at Forrest Burdette Memorial UMC.The Hurricane instrument is one of America’s largest digital-pipe organs.The concert of traditional Christmas music will be open with free admission, according to PipeSounds chairman David Peters. Stories you might like Joe's Sports Beat: Nitro fire captain keeps the racing pits safe Farmer's Table: Philly Cheesesteak Pizza First lady's Best Bow Christmas Contest underway Flatwater trails conference held in Tornado “We usually offer a holiday program at no charge each concert season,” Peters said in a news release. “It’s a way of recognizing the continuing strong support by the community.”The PipeSounds concert series has offered religious, popular, and special holiday music each season.“We often invite master organists to provide music for silent-movie classics,” Peters added.Presentations have included “King of Kings,” “Phantom of the Opera” and “Ben-Hur.” A comedic short film is usually included with a silent movie program.For more information about the concert, call 304-562-5903. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Concert Rodney L. Barbour Music David Peters Pipesounds Holiday Organist Organ Recommended for you Latest News AP West Virginia's opioid crisis transcends partisan politics top story Creativity on display at WV Makes Festival at Marshall University AP top story COP27: UN chief tells climate summit, Cooperate or perish Searching For a Spark The week in Mountaineer sports history Guest editorial: Climate and the abyss of risk Marshall basketball: Herd opens season against Queens in Charlotte AP Joey Logano wins at Phoenix to earn 2nd NASCAR championship Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 7, 2022 Daily Mail WV Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows River City Youth Ballet Ensemble to reprise 'The Snow Queen' at Culture Center Iconic photos from AP photographers to go on view at Huntington Museum of Art