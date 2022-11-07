Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

rBarbourorgan

Rodney L. Barbour will present a PipeSounds holiday concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. Courtesy photo

A Hurricane church is offering a gift to community members to help them get into the holiday spirit on Thanksgiving weekend.

Back by popular demand, organist Rodney L. Barbour will perform a PipeSounds holiday concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you