Other local all-class or multi-class high school reunions scheduled next month include:
Capital High School
The Capital High Multi-Class 30th-Year Reunion, for the classes of 1990, 1991, and 1992, will be held at various venues Friday, July 22, through Sunday, July 24.
Tickets are $60 apiece for alumni and guests for the Saturday, July 23, dinner and dance starting at 7 p.m. at Coonskin Park in Charleston.
Other scheduled events include a Cougars meet-and-greet session at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 22, at Bar 101 in Charleston; a bowling tournament from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23, in Kanawha City; and a picnic at Coonskin Park's Riverside Shelter from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 24.
Payments can be made via check to Capital HS Reunion, P.O. Box 2402, Charleston, WV 25329 or via PayPal @chsreunion909192. Early registration/payment is recommended; tickets are limited.
The Nitro High School Alumni Association will host the sixth NHS All-Class Reunion, scheduled for 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 22, in the Atrium and Ballroom at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The cost is $30 at the door. Dress is casual. Masks will be optional.
Visit the Nitro High School Alumni Facebook page for more information and a link to the registration form or contact Becky Smith Woodson ('74) at rbwoodson@suddenlink.net (304-543-0384) or Sara Humphrey Anthony ('62) at saranhs62@yahoo.com (304-586-3179).
George Washington High School
George Washington High School will have a reunion of graduating classes of 1965 to 2022 from 5 until 11 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Tickets are currently $60 per person, which includes a buffet dinner, cash bar, and music provided by DJ Randy Damron. Tickets will increase to $70 each on July 1.
The Classes of 2020 and 2021 are especially welcome to attend; those graduates will be honored during the reunion, since they may not have had their senior prom and graduation activities due to COVID-19 restrictions.
For further information or to order tickets, go to @GWHSChasWVAllYearReunion on Facebook or search for GWHS All Year Class Reunion 2022 at Eventbrite.com.
(Other class reunions, as submitted, will be published in the weekly Metro calendar sections.)