When floodwaters annihilated massive swaths of property along the Elk River five years ago this month, Herbert Hoover High School near Clendenin was among the irreparable structural casualties in their path.
In the years since, Hoover students have attended their in-person classes in portable classroom trailers in Elkview, as construction continues on the high school’s $87 million replacement. The new Herbert Hoover High School campus is situated on a nearly 250-acre tract in the Givens Fork area between Interstate 79 and U.S. 119 in Elkview.
Gov. Jim Justice and other dignitaries broke ground for the new Elk River high school at a January 2020 ceremony. Phase I of the development included excavating and moving 2.3 million cubic yards of rock and soil from the property, undertaken by Jane Lew-based Doss Construction. Williamson Shriver Architects of Charleston designed the new school. Swope Construction of Huntington and Bluefield is one of 13 contracting firms building the structure and its adjacent football, soccer and softball fields and related facilities.
Construction status updates are posted on the Kanawha County Schools website. Recent entries state masonry work is underway through this winter as part of Phase II of the construction, with that work expected to be completed by June 2022. It will be followed by mechanical, electrical, plumbing and finishing tasks afterward, to make the new HHHS student-ready.
But unforeseen — and far-reaching — production delays have surfaced in recent months to upend the scheduled school debut. The original projected opening date of fall 2022 has been pushed ahead in the wake of COVID-19-related disruptions.
Kanawha County Schools Executive Director of Facilities, Planning and Management Chuck Smith said he foresees the new HHHS now opening in late 2022 or early 2023, due to pandemic-related setbacks.
“Right now, we are progressing as planned,” Smith said. “We’re doing the best we can during these difficult demands on the supply chain. At this time, we anticipate the school being completed in winter of 2022-2023. The supply chain issues and COVID-19 are impacting that some, but we’re working diligently through it.”
Smith added that supply chain slowdowns are such that product deliveries customarily made in four to six weeks now take 24 weeks or longer. “On some products, we don’t even get a [projected delivery] date now,” he said.
“Right now, we’re on schedule, but we have encountered some potential delays, especially on roofing materials and definitely in price increases impacting us,” said Swope Construction Vice President and the Hoover project manager Richard Landreth. “That doesn’t affect our schedule much, but I’m afraid of more delays on materials as we go.
“Right now, we’ve been able to work around it,” Landreth said, “but our roof goal was to get completely under-roof by winter. If problems continue on lead times on them, that will create a problem with our schedule.”
‘Tremendous excitement’
Herbert Hoover High Principal Mike Kelley said he tours the new school site several times weekly and discusses the evolving status with site supervisors.
“I’m told right now we are on schedule. It seems to be progressing nicely,” Kelley said.
Regardless of the new HHHS’ ultimate opening date, the principal said, its arrival is anticipated as a key component of an already emerging new era for the Huskies and their supporters.
“Our attitude from the start was making sure our students, our staff and our community understood that just wishing things were the way they used to be was not productive,” Kelley said. “We said all we can do is make the best of the situation we have. We have done that and not used it as an excuse.
“Our enrollment is up since the flood, academic performance has continued to be outstanding and 15 out of 17 of our athletic teams went to the state tournaments this year.
“So, while nobody wanted this to happen, we have made the best of it. FEMA and state and local agencies have provided us with a very functional temporary facility and we’re very appreciative of that,” he said.
“There’s a great deal of excitement in our community, just in the way things are progressing and from the standpoint of how well the school’s doing. There’s a lot of momentum building in our community and around our school and there’s tremendous excitement here,” Kelley added.
“This is one of the best teams I’ve ever worked with on a project, from the landowner, to the prime and subcontractors,” Landreth said. “Everybody seems to be on the same page and moving in same direction.
“When we bid on the project, I wasn’t aware of what had happened up there. We’re excited and happy to be a part of it, to provide something the whole community is looking forward to,” Landreth said.
Clendenin Elementary School status
In mid-June 2020, FEMA officials announced the state would receive nearly $27 million from the federal agency to help relocate Clendenin Elementary School, which was also damaged by severe storms, floods, landslides and mudslides in 2016. At that time, construction was anticipated to start in October, with completion projected for August 2022, barring supply or weather-related delays.
The proposed site of the new elementary school is on Wolverton Mountain Road near Clendenin.
FEMA has obligated more than $369 million in Public Assistance grants to West Virginia to reimburse the state for damages caused by the 2016 storms and flooding.