Parade, gospel sing among Marmet Labor Day festivities

The Town of Marmet will celebrate the Labor Day holiday over the long weekend with a variety of family-oriented activities throughout the town.
Carnival rides will be offered Friday, Aug. 30, through Monday, Sept. 2, at the football field in Marmet. Friday will be Family Night, with a $5-off, all-day stamp available, along with tickets that can also be purchased. The carnival hours will be 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday.
On Saturday, Aug. 31, and Sunday, Sept. 1, carnival rides will be available from 6 until 10 p.m. An all-day stamp will cost $20. Tickets will also be available. On Monday, Sept. 2, the carnival will be open from noon to 4 p.m., with a dinner break from 4 until 5 p.m. and then reopening from 5 until 9 p.m. All-day stamps are $20 each and tickets will also be available.
Vendors will be at the field during the weekend as well.
Gospel music will be performed at the Marmet football field on Sunday, Sept. 1, starting at 5:30 p.m. The performing lineup includes:
• 5:30 p.m.: Courtney Carroll
• 6:45 p.m.: Brothers of the Cross
• 7:45 p.m.: Debbie Frampton
• 8:15 p.m.: Heart Cry from Living Faith Christian Church.
Monday's Labor Day festivities will get underway with a parade line-up at 8:30 a.m. at Marmet Elementary School. The parade will start at 10 a.m., featuring William K. Carper as the grand marshal.
Marmet Mayor Jay Snodgrass will lead an opening ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday. The Marmet Citizen of the Year will be announced at the ceremony.
Also on Monday, DJ Dancin' Dave will provide a live musical soundtrack to the activities, from 11:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Bands will perform from 5 until 9 p.m.; the lineup is:
• 5 p.m.: 2 Dollar Short
• 6:15 p.m.: Bill Wymer and No Regrets
• The Exiles.
Fireworks will be launched, beginning at 9 p.m. on Monday, to conclude the yearly celebration.