“Paradise Park,” a musical version of the 1992 film of the same name scripted by Daniel Boyd, will be presented on stage at the Charleston Light Opera Guild Theater for six performances, starting Friday.
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 4 and 11 and Saturdays, Feb. 5 and 12; and 2 p.m. on Sundays, Feb. 6 and 13. They will be presented at the CLOG theater, 411 Tennessee Ave. on Charleston’s West Side.
The musical’s plot is based on the vision that appears to Nada, a senior resident of the Paradise Park trailer park, and the support she receives from her fellow West Virginians. Her vision: that God is coming to Paradise Park and will grant everyone in the park a wish. She wants the park residents to have a God-Watch party in preparation for the event.
“Paradise Park”’s story also touches upon the hopes and dreams of average to poverty-level Americans living in a rural area and how they care for each other through everyday life as they lament lost jobs, the state of public education, loss of pride, and understanding attitudes of those who bailed and left the area. Also depicted are some of the fantasies the trailer park denizens have for a better life.
Boyd is a filmmaker, playwright and retired West Virginia State University media studies professor. He adapted his movie’s screenplay for the musical stage, with Larry Groce providing the music and lyrics. Groce is one of the founders and 38-year host of “Mountain Stage” and the founding executive director of FestivALL Charleston. Their musical version of “Paradise Park” by Theatre West Virginia premiered in June 2018 at the Cliffside Amphitheater in Beaver, Raleigh County, and was reprised there the following year.
Longtime Guild director and choreographer Nina Denton Pasinetti is directing the 30-member Charleston cast. David Patrick, musical director/pianist, will conduct the 10-member orchestra. Thomas P. Pasinetti is the technical director and stage manager.
The cast is an assemblage of veteran CLOG performers, area songwriters and professional musicians and some actor/singers who are making their stage debuts.
CLOG Board President Eric B. Hudnall noted that the Light Opera Guild, known for producing Broadway-run musicals, is honored to step outside its comfort zone to produce this West Virginia-based story.
Featured performers are Julie Miller (Nada), Mark C. Bates (Marlon), Taylor Shaw (Libby), Sara Golden (Caroline), John Inghram (Clifford), Phil Washington (Avis), Cheryl Anderson Plear (Madame Alice Duverack), Tim Whitener (Man Will Work), Kennie Bass (Gov. Harless), Ted Brightwell (the governor’s aide), Heather Allen (Ramona), Thomas Ward (Casey), Kaylee Burdette (Evelyn), Kent C. McMillion (Wesley) and Hannah O’Brien (Marsha). Other “Paradise Park” cast members include: Beau LeMaster, Marsha Isaacs, Brett Harper, Kate Erlewine, Lucia Lipton, Garrett Hughes, Brodie Myers, Jim Damron, Clint Thomas, Ronald “Ronnie” Aultz, Andrew Lee Adkins, Andrea Cremeans, Hope Griffith, Pamela Legg and Brittany Westfall.
Tickets are available through the Guild’s website, charlestonlightoperaguild.org, and are $20. The box office will open two hours prior to the start of each performance for onsite sales.
Masks are required for all of the audience members, regardless of their vaccination status.
“Paradise Park” is sponsored by Equidae Insurance, Tudor’s Biscuit World and Daywood Foundation, with support from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History in association with the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.