Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

pwp23
Buy Now

Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley Executive Director Jennifer Waggener (center) is joined by Booth Goodwin (left) and Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin at a Pedal with Purpose promotion in Charleston.

 Courtesy photo

The signature fundraiser for Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley, Pedal for Purpose is gearing up for its seventh year in 2023.

Pedal for Purpose participants will have the entire month of May to log 60 miles of physical activity — walking, running, riding or other movement.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you