The signature fundraiser for Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley, Pedal for Purpose is gearing up for its seventh year in 2023.
Pedal for Purpose participants will have the entire month of May to log 60 miles of physical activity — walking, running, riding or other movement.
Pedal with Purpose is an all-ages, family-friendly event, Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley Executive Director Jennifer Waggener explained. Participants can undertake the challenge as individuals or they can create a team of friends, family, co-workers or gym buddies.
Starting on May 1, entrants log their miles on the event page to earn virtual badges and win actual prizes, all while helping raise money for Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley, a Charleston-based nonprofit helping older adults in Kanawha and Putnam counties sustain their independence and remain in their own homes as long as possible. Volunteers provide free services for clients such as transportation to medical appointments, access to groceries and supplies, check-in telephone calls, and minor home repairs with a focus on safe home environments.
“Sixty miles may sound like a lot, but it’s just under two miles per day,” Waggener said in a release. “Folks can earn their miles however they like. They can take a walk, go for a run, ride their bikes, mow the grass, hike a trail, walk the dog — all of it counts toward their goal.
“The name ‘Pedal with Purpose’ raises some questions now and then. But when the event first started, it was a one-day, indoor spin cycle event. By its third year, it was a one-day, outdoor 5K walk/run/ride challenge through the streets of South Charleston. During the height of COVID-19, we were forced to tweak it a little more, turning it into a virtual event covering the entire month of May.
“We chose May because it’s our birthday month — we turn nine this year. And we chose 60-plus miles to represent the seniors we serve, who are 60 and older. To make it more accessible to more people, we encourage people to get their miles however they like — no bike required.”
Pedal with Purpose has been an impactful fundraiser for Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley, Waggener added. “We’d really love to beat our fundraising goal for this year’s event. Sponsorships help a lot, but growing our number of participants is going to get us across the finish line, so to speak.”
The kick-off event for 2023 will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, at the Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley office at 1700 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston.
“People who have registered will be able to pick up their T-shirt and a swag bag full of goodies. People who have yet to register can do so right there. It’s a come-and-go event, with a few goodies thrown in,” said Waggener.
Registration for Pedal with Purpose costs $25. Youths 13 and younger can participate for free. Late registrants will receive their T-shirts after the event ends.
All of the net proceeds from the event will go to support the work of Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley.
For more information or to register for the 60+-Mile Challenge, call 304-881-7253, email info@faithinactiongkv.com or visit faithinactiongkv.com.