The Pilot Club of Huntington will conduct its 69th annual Antiques Show and Sale Aug. 18 through Aug. 20 at the Mountain Health Conference Center, Third Avenue and Eighth Street in Huntington.

Show hours will be 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday the 18th, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday the 19th, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday the 20th. Admission is $6 per person, which is good for entry for all three days of the event. Advance tickets can be purchased for $5 by contacting a Pilot Club of Huntington member or by calling one of the telephone numbers listed below.

