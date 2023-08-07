The Pilot Club of Huntington will conduct its 69th annual Antiques Show and Sale Aug. 18 through Aug. 20 at the Mountain Health Conference Center, Third Avenue and Eighth Street in Huntington.
Show hours will be 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday the 18th, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday the 19th, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday the 20th. Admission is $6 per person, which is good for entry for all three days of the event. Advance tickets can be purchased for $5 by contacting a Pilot Club of Huntington member or by calling one of the telephone numbers listed below.
The show consists of professional dealers from several states who offer an expansive variety of quality antiques, mid-century modern art, and collectibles at a wide range of prices.
From 1 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, certified antique appraisers Roger and Steve Mullins from Charleston will be at the show to evaluate and assess items' value. Participants are asked to bring no more than two items for appraisal and bring no types of weapons, such as guns and knives, to be appraised.
The Pilot Club of Huntington is part of Pilot International, a charitable and educational organization that promotes programs and activities which support youth development and leadership, encourage brain safety and fitness, and provide care for families in need. The Pilot Club of Huntington's only fundraiser, the Antiques Show and Sale supports local charities through the distribution of all of its proceeds.
For additional information, including admission discounts, phone 304-736-3513 or 304-544-0328.