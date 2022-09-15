Herbert Hoover High School student Ethan Patrick won this year's competition, climbing the stairs for 55 minutes, which translates to taking approximately 100 steps per minute. Photo courtesy Anytime Fitness
In lieu of climbing, Willow, the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department's K9 Search and Rescue member, rested for a few moments on the equipment at Anytime Fitness. Photo courtesy Pinch Volunteer Fire Department
Herbert Hoover High School student Ethan Patrick won this year's competition, climbing the stairs for 55 minutes, which translates to taking approximately 100 steps per minute. Photo courtesy Anytime Fitness
In lieu of climbing, Willow, the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department's K9 Search and Rescue member, rested for a few moments on the equipment at Anytime Fitness. Photo courtesy Pinch Volunteer Fire Department
As a yearly endeavor of endurance, stamina, remembrance, and respect, the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department held its fourth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Anytime Fitness in the Crossings Mall in Elkview on Saturday, Sept. 10.
In tribute to first responders and all others injured, disabled or killed during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States, first responders and members of the public were challenged to walk 2,071 steps, the equivalent of the 110 flights of the World Trade Center, which was struck by a pair of airliners and obliterated in Manhattan during the 2001 attack.
Firefighters and other first responders brought their own rescue equipment and uniforms to undertake the physical challenge on Anytime Fitness stair climbing workout equipment. Members of the public who participated were provided with fire gear and air packs to wear during their climbs.
Wearing his grandfather's firefighting gear from the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department, Herbert Hoover High School student and football player Ethan Patrick of Coopers Creek won first place in the Climb. He recorded a 55-minute time, earning himselfr a three-month Anytime Fitness membership. Brandon Young of the Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department placed second by completing the timed task in 45 minutes. Paisley Stewart of the Frame Volunteer Fire Department was the third place finisher. Her score of 41 minutes was higher than her two brothers, Zane and Gaven, from the Frame Volunteer Fire Department who also competed.
Pinch VFD Board of Directors President and Firefighter/EMT Chris Avis said about a dozen people took part in this year's challenge.
we thought it was a fanstic idea typ to fire prevention activities buying miscellaneous materials to take to schools, hand out comic books little plast helmets those kinds of things. really good fundraiser for that. price increases affecting every thing else, really great little boost our budget for ur fire prevention activities. it gives people opp to come and see what ffs going thru carrying80 lbs of gear on body and back cgoing up steps d blend kind of a memorial for 911 also given a little insight into the activities of being a ffighter.
The Pinch VFD was supported during the six-hour memorial event by members of the Cedar Grove, Glasgow, Frame, and Clendenin volunteer fire departments.
The Elkview Anytime Fitness franchise has served as the host site for the Climb every year. "I started working here four years ago and had never worked in a gym before," Anytime Fitness Manager Ashleigh Taylor explained. "I was looking for ideas from other gyms on the internet and saw that this is an event that is held every year all over the country. So I decided four years ago that since we have a Stairclimber here, we'd give it a try."
Donations are collected from Climb participants to support the Pinch VFD (the donation was $20 this year), Taylor said. "I've lived in the Elk River area my entire life," she said, "and the owners and I usually match the donations to the fire department. It's really grown and evolved over the past four years."
"When Ashleigh suggested this, we thought it was a fantastic idea," Avis said. "We typically use the proceeds from it for our fire prevention activities -- buying miscellaneous materials to take to schools, where we hand out comic books and little plastic helmets, those kinds of things. It's been a really good fundraiser for that. The department's been affected by price increases like everything else has, so it's really a great little boost to our budget for our fire prevention activities.
"It also gives people the opportunity to come and see what firefighters go through carrying 80 pounds of gear on their bodies and backs going up steps. It's kind of a blend of a memorial for 9/11 and also giving a little insight into the activities of being a firefighter," Avis said.