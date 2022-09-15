Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

As a yearly endeavor of endurance, stamina, remembrance, and respect, the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department held its fourth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Anytime Fitness in the Crossings Mall in Elkview on Saturday, Sept. 10.

In tribute to first responders and all others injured, disabled or killed during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States, first responders and members of the public were challenged to walk 2,071 steps, the equivalent of the 110 flights of the World Trade Center, which was struck by a pair of airliners and obliterated in Manhattan during the 2001 attack.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you