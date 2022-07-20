On July 5, the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department announced it had formed a partnership with the West Virginia University Cancer Institute, which owns and operates the Bonnie Bus mobile cancer screening unit.
Through the partnership, Pinch VFD members will be conducting a “Extinguishing Cancer” shirt drive/fundraiser. The Pinch VFD will donate 50% of profits from the shirt sales to the WVU Cancer Institute for the Bonnie Bus program.
Bonnie’s Bus is a mobile mammography unit providing breast cancer screening, especially in rural parts of the state with limited or no access to screening mammography. No West Virginia woman age 40 or older is ever turned away from services. Grant funds and donations are available to pay for screening mammograms on Bonnie’s Bus for women without insurance coverage.
From 2009 to 2021, Bonnie’s Bus traveled more than 199,000 miles. Last year, Bonnie’s Bus staff members provided 182 mammograms for underinsured and uninsured patients using donations and grant funding. Since 2009, more than 1,800 screening mammograms through donations and grant funding.
The WVU Cancer Institute works with the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Program to help under- and uninsured women enroll in the program. This can help pay for follow-up and treatment after their screening mammogram for patients in need.
The Pinch Volunteer Fire Deparment will also be conducting a yard sale and hot dog sale on Saturday, Aug. 6, during the 2022 Pinch Reunion.
Both sales will take place in the field across from the main fire station at 231 North Pinch Road in Pinch.
Set-ups for the yard sale will begin at 6 a.m. The hot dog sale will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Additionally, the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department will host a Fire Prevention Carnival Aug. 24 through Aug. 27, concluding with a fireworks show on Aug. 27 sponsored by SERVPRO of North Kanawha and Teays Valley.