Courtesy photo

On July 5, the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department announced it had formed a partnership with the West Virginia University Cancer Institute, which owns and operates the Bonnie Bus mobile cancer screening unit.

Through the partnership, Pinch VFD members will be conducting a “Extinguishing Cancer” shirt drive/fundraiser. The Pinch VFD will donate 50% of profits from the shirt sales to the WVU Cancer Institute for the Bonnie Bus program.

