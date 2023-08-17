Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Ethan Patrick won the 2022 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Challenge by climbing stairs in firefighter gear in 55 minutes. Photo courtesy Anytime Fitness

To honor and remember the 343 New York Fire Department firefighters who died in the line of duty on Sept. 11, 2001, the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor the fifth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Challenge from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Anytime Fitness gymnasium in Elkview.

The Stair Climb Challenge distance equates to 2,071 steps taken on 110 flights of stairs, to replicate walking the stairwells of the World Trade Center in Manhattan, obliterated in the terrorist attacks on New York City on 9/11.

