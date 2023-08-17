To honor and remember the 343 New York Fire Department firefighters who died in the line of duty on Sept. 11, 2001, the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor the fifth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Challenge from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Anytime Fitness gymnasium in Elkview.
The Stair Climb Challenge distance equates to 2,071 steps taken on 110 flights of stairs, to replicate walking the stairwells of the World Trade Center in Manhattan, obliterated in the terrorist attacks on New York City on 9/11.
First responders and members of the public are invited to take part in the Challenge, wearing firefighter gear to approximate the weight and other conditions of what first responders wore and carried during their 9/11 emergency responses, on the fitness center's stationary stair-climbing exercise equipment. Firefighters should bring their own rescue equipment; fire rescue equipment and air packs will be provided to participating non-firefighters.
The entry fee is a $20 donation. Competitors will be divided into two age categories: ages 13 to 17 (with a signed waiver) and ages 18 and older.
The first place finishers in each age category will receive a three-month membership to Anytime Fitness. Second and third place prizes will also be awarded. Door prizes will be given out during the event as well.
Approximately 12 people, several of them local firefighters, undertook the Challenge in 2022. Ethan Patrick of Coopers Creek won first place, completing the Challenge in 55 minutes while wearing the firefighting equipment of his grandfather, who served with the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department. Brandon Young, of the Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department, placed second with a time of 45 minutes, and Frame Volunteer Fire Department member Paisley Stewart finished third by mastering the Challenge in 41 minutes.
The Elkview Anytime Fitness franchise has been the host site for the Challenge since its inception. “I was looking for ideas from other gyms on the internet and saw that this is an event that is held every year all over the country," Anytime Fitness Manager Ashleigh Taylor said in a Sept. 15, 2022 Metro Kanawha article.
All proceeds from the Memorial Stair Climb Challenge will go to the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department Fire Prevention Program. "The proceeds for the program vary pretty widely," Pinch VFD Public Information Officer Justin Withrow said, "but usually 95 percent is geared toward education for pre-teens. One of our biggest events is Fire Prevention Week. Every October, we go to all of the schools in our district to speak about fire safety to all of the students -- usually third grade and below. We hit the older groups if the school has time for us. We talk about evacuation plans, accountability, reasons not to go back into their home should something happen. Just the importance of knowing your address -- some of the basics we sometimes take for granted in the age of technology we're in.
"It's more than the money we raise, though," Withrow added. "It's about educating the public. Now we have kids in high school who didn't live through 9/11 and what exactly happened. Regardless of your beliefs about it, 343 firefighters died unnecessarily, just because they were working."
He undertook the Challenge the first year it was offered. "My K9 partner, Willow, tried, but she didn't make it as far as I did," he said with a laugh. "It's not easy, especially doing it with your gear on it. It gives you perspective, not just about your own physical limitations. It's an eye-opening experience for anybody who takes part in it.
"But it's about the Fire Prevention Program funds going toward kids, more than anything. As volunteers, we guarantee that 100 percent of these funds go to those programs."
Withrow said the Pinch VFD members are also organizing an open house for this fall, foreseen for October. "It's the first one we've had since COVID, so we're planning to go all out. It'll be completely free for families, geared to kids. We'll have representatives from the DNR, the sheriff's department, and other agencies."
To register for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Challenge or receive additional information, go to www.pinchfire.com or the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page; call 304-965-1657; or email info@pinchfire.com.
Anytime Fitness is located at 303 Crossings Mall Road in Elkview and can be reached at 304-965-8888.