Firefighter/EMT Chris “Billy Jack” Avis was named the new board of directors president of the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department at a meeting earlier this month in Pinch.
Avis will lead the business operations of the fire department. Prior to his appointment, he served as a board member-at-large and wrote several grants to acquire various equipment for the Pinch VFD.
Avis has nearly 30 years of fire service experience, serving seven years at the Montgomery Fire Department; 18 years at the Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department, where he held the rank of captain and served on its board of directors for 14 years; and the last five years serving with the Pinch VFD.
Avis has a background in IT and works for the West Virginia Office of Technology. He lives in Elkview with his wife, Rebecca, and he has two adult sons.
With Avis’ departure as a member-at-large, Pinch firefighters held an election to select firefighter Steve Teel to fill the vacancy.
Also at a recent Pinch board of directors meeting, Lt. Cody Carr was recognized formally for a prior promotion. Carr was promoted officially on March 5, but he was deployed with the West Virginia Air National Guard at the time. He has returned to the Pinch area after his five-month deployment.
In addition to his duties as a Pinch VFD lieutenant, Carr serves as a firefighter/EMT for the City of Nitro and a Tech Sergeant and Load Master for the Air Guard.
The Pinch VFD also welcomed three former members back into its fold this month. Doug Cummings is a life member, with more than 20 years of experience, and will be returning to active status. Sherry Cummings and Tyler Jett were also voted back into the department, and they will perform a six-month probationary period.
Five Pinch VFD members — Tytan Crowder, Hunter Douglas, Michael Hammack, Logan Steenburgh and Quinton Teel — were also recognized recently for completing their Firefighter Level 1 training. Three of them are 18 and older and are trained and ready to answer alarms. They were issued their black helmets and will wear orange probationary shields for an additional six months as they complete their probationary period. Two additional members are under age 18 and will remain Junior Firefighters; they can still answer alarms in a support role only. All five of the members are children of current Pinch VFD members.
Additionally, Sara Lilly, the daughter of Pinch VFD firefighter Aaron Lilly, recently delivered 40 handmade cloth masks she made for the VFD members to use in the fire station and while riding on apparatus.