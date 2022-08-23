Earlier this month, the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department announced the addition and arrival of the first four-legged member of its service corps: K9 officer Willow.
PVFD firefighter Justin Withrow is serving as Willow's handler. Withrow, of Pinch, has worked with the two-and-a-half-year-old Golden Retriever for several months and he is effusive about his partner's developing abilities.
Willow is currently in training for air-scent for Search and Rescue operations with the nonprofit, volunteer-run K9 Search & Rescue Services of West Virginia Inc. According to the Pinch VFD Facebook page, "air-scent dogs work with their nose in the air, will ignore ground scent, and will follow and locate people by catching the 'hot' scent of people on the wind. Air-scenting techniques are very effective for covering large areas quickly and can produce high probabilities of detection if conditions are good for air-scenting. Time is not an issue as it would be with a trailing/tracking K9.
"Willow will also be trained to scent discriminate, meaning she can be pre-scented on an article from the missing persons and can pick this person from others in the search area. Air-scent dogs usually work off lead. She is trained to find the victim, alert the handler when the victim has been found, and the return the handler to the victim," the social media post said.
The Complete K9-West Virginia is sponsoring Willow's training and equipment. "My wife and I own a business where we work with dogs," Withrow explained last week, "and 99.9% of the work is obedience. Scent training was kind of a hobby with me. Pretty early on, I saw she was food, treat, and toy motivated, which are the absolute foundation of scent work.
"Being in fire service, anything I do I pretty much like to associate with the fire department. Last year, she was just getting used to associating commands and alerts with K9 Search & Rescue Services. They're based in Spencer and are helping mentor us to get us ready for deployments across the state with them," Withrow said.
He said only three other fire departments in West Virginia have a trained search-and-rescue dog at their immediate avail and Kanawha County has only one trained tracking canine in its ranks.
"The real reason I wanted to do this with her is we're very fortunate to live in Kanawha County, but they have only one bloodhound in the Sheriff's Department, and he can't work everywhere 24/7. We get about eight to 10 missing or search calls every year, usually runaway children under the age of 12 and people with dementia. To have an asset like Willow is huge, to be able to have that available within 10 minutes, particularly if the bloodhound isn't on duty. Now we that we have that asset on hand, we can immediately produce results."
Upon completion of Willow's training, the K9 officer will be available and able to deploy locally and statewide to assist in searching for lost, missing or stranded individuals.
"Once she imprints on the scent of the target," Withrow said, "she puts her nose in the air and starts checking the wind.
"Teaching air-scent is very complicated. Most dogs in air- scent just to get to the first level in 12 to 24 months," he added. "Our goal is to have her ready by Nov. 1. She's on a great track now, up to par with everything."
Withrow said he typically works five days a week with Willow to refine and reinforce her tracking skills. "Sometime in October, we're going to Appomattox, Virginia, for a week-long seminar by the Department of Homeland Security. My secret goal is that we will eventually be added to the FEMA deployment list to work all over the country."
Willow met with members of the public during the Pinch VFD's Fire Prevention Carnival last week. She also participated at the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources' "Back To School STEAM Bash" at the Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation headquarters in Alum Creek on Aug. 20.
Withrow also plans to begin school visits with Willow soon. "The school programs aren't just about fire alarms and stuff. Children are the age group we're primarily out searching for, and this desensitizes the kids to what rescue dogs look like, act like, and wear. She'll be super helpful in that, because she loves kids," he explained.
Along with her personal appearances, Willow is establishing a social media presence for fans to follow her training progress and exploits. She has accounts on Facebook, @PinchFire; Instagram, @k9.willow (where she is identified as a "professional good girl" and "company spokeslady"); and TikTok, K9_Willow.
Puppy Plunge 2022
Withrow is also working with Puppy Plunge 2022, a fundraiser for K9 Search & Rescue Services of West Virginia. Puppy Plunge 2022 will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Coonskin Park in Charleston.
To contribute to the cause, donors can purchase any amount of tennis balls prior to the day of the event. The tennis balls will be sold and numbered in the order of purchase. On Sept. 24, the numbered tennis balls will be thrown into the pond at Coonskin. The organization's working K9s will then plunge into the pond one at a time to retrieve a winning tennis ball. Three separate plunges will be held to retrieve three separate tennis balls. A prize valued at approximately $50 will be given to each winner.
After the three tennis balls are selected and the prizes have been awarded, the three winning tennis balls will be placed into a puppy pool for one of the K9s to retrieve to determine the winner of the grand prize valued at more than $100.
Supporters do not have to be present to win; they can watch the event unfold live on the group's Facebook page, @k9searchandrescueservicesofwestvirginia, which also contains a post with a link to buy numbered tennis balls for the fundraiser.