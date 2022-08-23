Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Earlier this month, the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department announced the addition and arrival of the first four-legged member of its service corps: K9 officer Willow.

PVFD firefighter Justin Withrow is serving as Willow's handler. Withrow, of Pinch, has worked with the two-and-a-half-year-old Golden Retriever for several months and he is effusive about his partner's developing abilities.

