The free 2022 Sissonville Community Christmas Celebration will include three events over two days to usher in the holiday season.
At 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, the Sissonville Community Christmas Concert will feature music from local schools, churches and the Sissonville Community Choir, along with the lighting of the Sissonville Christmas tree.
The event will be held at the Sissonville Community Center at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 6823 Sissonville Drive in Charleston.
Those interested in joining the community choir can find out more by contacting Choir Director Dr. Tim Holtsclaw at 304-984-9514. The first practice will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Maranatha Baptist Church, 1 Marantha Acres in Charleston.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, a new event will debut at the Community Christmas Celebration: the Children's Christmas Festival. Designed for all of the children living in the Sissonville area, the festival will take place in the Maranatha Baptist Church gymnasium. Attractions will include indoor, inflatable bounce houses; carnival games, food, prizes, and more.
The Sissonville Christmas Parade will get underway at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Those interested in entering a float for this year's parade can register by contacting Tom Miller at tomfirerescue@msn.com.