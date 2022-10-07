Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

hollyfreeclipart

The free 2022 Sissonville Community Christmas Celebration will include three events over two days to usher in the holiday season.

At 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, the Sissonville Community Christmas Concert will feature music from local schools, churches and the Sissonville Community Choir, along with the lighting of the Sissonville Christmas tree.

Tags

Recommended for you