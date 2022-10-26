Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

DuPont Middle School students have been raising funds -- and, hopefully, ultimately, a plethora of plant life -- in the past month to support a new, school-wide garden project.

Students have planted a variety of fruit trees, grapes, strawberries, and blueberries in a designated area -- approximately 100 feet by 60 feet -- on their Malden campus. They plan to add to their desired harvest by cultivating multiple raised beds, a vining area, an herb garden, and more in the spring.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you