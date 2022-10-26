DuPont Middle School students have been raising funds -- and, hopefully, ultimately, a plethora of plant life -- in the past month to support a new, school-wide garden project.
Students have planted a variety of fruit trees, grapes, strawberries, and blueberries in a designated area -- approximately 100 feet by 60 feet -- on their Malden campus. They plan to add to their desired harvest by cultivating multiple raised beds, a vining area, an herb garden, and more in the spring.
DuPont Middle School has partnered with the West Virginia University Extension Service office to teach students about the garden, nutrition, and how they can prepare the foods they grow for a farm-to-table experience. Initial funding came through a mini-grant from the West Virginia Try This program.
DuPont Middle sixth grade mathematics teacher and robotics coach Kelly Martin and school social worker Stephanie Woods are among the faculty members overseeing the student-led project. At the outset of the project, sixth grade students are tending the garden, with intentions to add their seventh and eighth grade colleagues in the future.
"It's a massive project we've undertaken," Martin acknowledged, "but the kids are having a good time with it.
"We are ordering approximately six raised garden beds so that the kids can plant whatever vegetable they so choose. We're hoping to add vines for squash, pumpkins, cucumbers, things like that. We want to get a nice variety of foods that the kids really enjoy," she said.
Martin said they also anticipate community members reaping the garden's benefits. "It's adjacent to our soccer, baseball and softball fields, so once these trees take off, it'll be a really good resource for them to grab and go when they need that kind of snack."
While some of the vegetables raised will be integrated into the students' school meals, "we're partnering with WVU Extension and they're coming in to teach them how to make healthy snacks with the foods they're going to be harvesting, at some point, so they'll have a good knowledge base. They made some apple yogurt a week ago and loved it," she said.
Picnic tables have been installed at the garden space, ultimately to be used for an expanded outdoor classroom area for the young Panthers.
Also, earlier this month, two of the DPMS classes involved in the project seeded 50 strawberry plants. According to a social media post, by the time those industrious students graduate from sixth grade at DPMS, those 50 plants will have multiplied into approximately 150 more.
Literal "seed money" is needed -- and appreciated -- to support and sustain the garden project, Martin said.
"We're in the process of getting a storage building," she explained, "because we're using a couple of rakes and a couple of shovels that we're using from our homes. What we want to do is be able to create an environment with supplies for the kids. We want to be able to fill the shed with a half-dozen shovels and a half-dozen rakes, so they all have a tool to use when they come out to work."
Also sought are financial assistance for items such as dirt and gravel to be placed next spring. "We still have a long way to go, but our goal is to have this whole area mapped out and finished to use as an outdoor classroom by winter," Martin said.
To donate to the garden project, contact the school at 304-348-1978 for more details.
"I think it's a great thing," DPMS Principal Tommy Canterbury said. "The coolest thing about it is that our community has noticed what's going on. We have people that walk on the campus and walk on the track, and one gentleman saw the garden the other day and he wanted to donate a little bit of money to it. The money was great, but the fact that people see what we're doing and know we're trying to enhance our students' education up here, I think it's great."
"I think it's just going to be a nice, little environment for the community to enjoy," Martin added.