With the quick snip of a ribbon, several weeks of all work became an immediate opportunity for child's play at the Recovery Point Charleston women's recovery center on the West Side.
A morning ribbon-cutting ceremony occurred on Oct. 15 at the Stockton Street center, to officially unveil the new playground and its equipment -- slides, climbing areas, and more -- on the premises. The playground is designed to provide exercise, leisure, and just-plain-fun recreation for children of women staying at the 110-bed, residential recovery facility.
Funding for the playground equipment was acquired through proceeds from the inaugural Recovery Point West Virginia Tee Off for Recovery Golf Tournament in 2019.
“Last year, we had a $30,000 goal to purchase a children’s playground for the facility," Recovery Point of WV Director of Development Allison Conley explained. "We also have a 24-bed women’s apartment complex out back where some of the graduates live. Some of them have regained custody of their children, and we want it to be a safe place for mothers and children to live and interact.
"These women in the program, throughout their time here, are reunited with their children. They have visits with their children, and many of the women who graduate from here come back to live in the apartments, and many of them bring their children with them now," Conley said.
She said it was part of the vision of Recovery Point Charleston from its outset to have an onsite playground. "We always knew this was a dream we could make happen; we didn't know if it would take a couple of years or 10. So, in just one fundraiser last year where we had so many generous people, to be able to build this was huge. Words can't express the gratitude we feel in our hearts."
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin was among those who attended the ceremony, which included brief remarks from Recovery Point officials and former and current residents. "This is a place of connection. This is a place of joy for mothers and children," Goodwin said. "We tell our kids all of the time, 'Go outside and play.' This is a safe, wonderful, loving environment where families can continue that critical connection with one another, so this is a great day."
Construction on the playground got underway in September, with installation finalized earlier this month.
The second Recovery Point West Virginia Tee Off for Recovery Golf Tournament took place on Sept. 28 at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston. Conley said proceeds from last month's event have been earmarked to build a fence around the playground, as well as adding enhancements and maintaining upkeep at the recovery center and its Phase II house.
Opened in November 2016, Recovery Point Charleston is an adjunct of the Huntington-based Recovery Point WV program. More information about the nonprofit organization and its services in Charleston and other parts of the state, is available at www.recoverypointwv.org or by calling 304-523-4673.