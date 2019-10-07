Pratt Fall Festival on tap for 34th year this weekend

A pair of established annual community fall favorites will be in full swing (and pedal) this weekend in the Upper Kanawha Valley.
The 34th annual Pratt Fall Festival will get underway with a 10 a.m. parade through the town near Montgomery on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Other Pratt Fall Festival festivities throughout the day will include live entertainment, goods and crafts for sale, a number of free attractions and diversions for children, along with a sizeable slew of vendor booths with a variety of seasonal gift, home decor pieces, sweets, treats and other items available for purchase.
Pratt Fall Festival Recreation Committee member Jennifer Pack Davis has been involved with the yearly event since its beginning; her father, George Pack, was the mayor of Pratt when the festival was created.
She said children are invited to decorate their bicycles and participate in the parade. Parade lineup will start at 9:30 a.m. at Pratt Elementary School.
“We have about 40 vendors this year, including a couple that come every year,” Davis said. Vendors will include Iron Beaver, which makes custom metal work; Kelly’s Catering, offering breads, cupcakes, candies, breads and other culinary treats; and Abbie Sews, specializing in children’s clothing, aprons, purses and other handcrafted items.
Saturday’s live music will begin at 11:30 a.m. with local musician Jonathan Meadows, Davis said. The Mark Miller Band, from Charleston, will perform at 1 p.m. At 4 p.m., The Exiles will play.
“The Exiles have about 12 guys in the band, and they always draw a really big crowd,” Davis said. “They play a lot of ‘60s music, although they play a lot of different kinds of music, too. We’ll have a dance area for their performance, because everybody always ends up dancing when they play.”
Along with inflatables (which will have a fee), a number of free children’s activities will be offered at the festival from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. “We’ll have a magician and some kind of a craft project,” Davis said.
“The festival is always very well attended,” she added. “Pratt is such a small town, and this always ends up so nice. I think people really and truly have a good time. Pratt has a great sense of community, and we encourage people to come from all over and experience it. It’s always a fun day.”
Those interested in participating as a vendor at the Pratt Fall Festival can obtain additional information by calling 304-444-2487. Those who might want to take part in the morning parade or have other inquiries can call the number for more details, as well, or dispatch email correspondence to Prattfallfest@gmail.com
Paint Creek Bike Ride
For the fifth year, the Annual Paint Creek Bike Ride will also take place on Oct. 12, starting at 10 a.m. Bicyclists can opt to undertake routes from Pratt to Mahan and back (totaling 30 miles) or to Pax and back (60 miles total).
“We had over 60 riders last year and are expecting at least that this year,” Paint Creek Bike Ride organizer Dyann Ivey said last week.
“Everybody who comes seems to enjoy themselves,” Ivey said, “and it benefits the community. I’ve been a member of the Rec Committee for several years and, as well as providing activities for the children in town, summer and Halloween activities and things like that, it supports our senior citizens. Every year, we have a Christmas dinner for senior citizens and the Bike Ride pays for that.”
The Bike Ride has seen growth in riders and sponsorships since its inception, she said.
“The first year, it was sort of a ‘wish list’ thing. A number of us in Pratt ride up Paint Creek Road all the time. It was being paved and improved that year. The Mountain State Wheelers, historically, had a ride up to Paint Creek around that time. When we contacted them, they said the roads were in bad shape and they wouldn’t be doing the ride. The road paving was completed the week before the first ride. It was very surprising the first year; we had just under 50 riders. I couldn’t believe it.”
The second year of the ride was besieged by rain and chilly temperatures, but about 20 “hard core” riders still showed up and participated, Ivey said. “It was our least successful ride, but it was still successful.
“People who ride usually have a tie to the area; they grew up here. But we get riders from other states, such as Ashland, Kentucky. We do have people from Beckley and Fayetteville already signed up for this year,” Ivey said.
“We’ve gotten it to the point where we’re on cruise control with it. We have the registration in my garage the morning of the race, then they ride up to Town Hall and start.”
The Paint Creek Bike Ride is neither a race nor a formal competition, Ivey added.
“People coming to the ride know their own abilities; that’s why we have option of the 30-mile or 60-mile route. Some ride to Mossy and turn around there at the Exxon station.
“There are seasoned riders who ride that route all of the time.”
For those undertaking the 60-mile round-trip, The Corner Gas and Grill in Pax is the turnaround “pit stop.”
The fee to participate in the Paint Creek Bike Ride is $30 in advance and $40 on Saturday prior to the race. The registration fee will include a commemorative T-shirt for the rider. Proceeds from the ride will be directed to subsidizing youth activities in Pratt. Payment is by check or cash only, and participants should plan to be at the registration site no later than 9 a.m. Saturday if they have not registered in advance.
Riders under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult during the event. All riders must wear approved bicycle helmets, and they are encouraged to bring a water bottle for hydration during their rides.
Race registration can be made in advance online at www.imathlete.com; search the Events link for “2019 Pratt Fall Festival Paint Creek Ride.”
For more information regarding the Paint Creek Bike Ride, phone Dyann Ivey at 304-419-1891 or email dyannivey@gmail.com.