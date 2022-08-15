In a few short days, thousands of West Virginia children will be going to school for the very first time.
Whether it’s their first day of kindergarten or stepping into a new preschool environment, it’s a big transition and an exciting time for littlest learners — and their families.
As parents and educators, we’ve learned that planning ahead can help everyone get a new school year off to a strong start. Here are a few ways you can prepare your first-time student for the big day:
Work with your child to practice using school items ahead of time — opening and closing lunch containers, fastening new shoes, going to the restroom unattended, etc. While there is always a teacher nearby to support, exposure to navigating these activities now will build your child’s confidence and skill.
Take a trip (or a few!) to your child’s new school before it opens. If there will be a car line, explain how that will work and even practice getting in and out of the car at the school.
Show your child a picture of their teachers, if possible, teach them their teachers’ names, and let them know that the teachers will be there to help them grow and learn. Assure your child that they can ask their teacher if they need help with anything.
Begin transition now to the school clock, adjusting bedtime, morning time, lunch, snacks, and naps (preschool) to what your child will experience once school starts.
Create a morning routine that is cushioned with plenty of time so that it doesn’t cause anxiety that your child may associate with school.
Be positive even if you anticipate that your child may have a hard time. If your child communicates fear/sadness/anxiety, etc., acknowledge it with a simple “hmm” or “I hear you.” Your child picks up on your cues! The more confident you are, the more confident they will be (and you can cry when after they get out of the car).
With a little practice and patience, your child can begin the school year excited and ready to learn!
Jennifer Carriger is the director of Mountaineer Montessori School in Charleston.