Adversity in various forms in recent years almost brought the music and marching to a standstill for Capital High School's marching band, but 2022 has brought an encore of excellence in competition and confidence among the teenage musicians.
Capital Director of Bands Christopher Shew has shepherded the band of approximately 50 students through the current season in the wake of a series of setbacks that included directorial disarray.
"The Capital High School marching band overcame this year and fought hard," Shew explained. "They lost their third band director in as many years before band camp. He still took them, but had already quit. The band numbers have dwindled since COVID-19, and the once proud Bob Scott 'Pride of Capital High' was in danger of collapse."
An assistant of Scott, who served as the CHS band director from 1989 to 2011 and died in 2019, Shew took the baton to give the band a stable, guiding force and a renewed sense of spirit and direction.
"These kids accepted me -- it helped that I'd been a longtime Bob Scott assistant, and, due to their own hard work and dedication, were able to turn things around," Shew said.
"Morale was pretty rough and understandably so," he added. "Fourteen of the 16 seniors I currently have, stayed with the band four years and stuck with me as their fourth director in four years."
This past season, the CHS marching band won a grand championship and a number of first and second runner-up prizes in competition throughout the region. "As a matter of fact," Shew noted, "the kids were second in the state at one point, ending up fifth to some of our state's finest bands and beating every other Kanawha County band in the process. Considering that 60 bands competed in the Governor's Cup race this year, fifth is quite impressive.
"These students also won music four times this season, beating bands three times their size," he added.
The Pride of Capital High's triumphs this year have included winning the Grand Champion title at the 2022 Greenbrier East competition, for the first time since 2016, topping a field of 11 high school marching bands. Other 2022 accolades include second runner-up, Grand Champion, at the John Marshall High School contest; first runner-up at the Cabell Midland High School "Knight at the Round Table" competition; second runner-up at the Hurricane High School Band Competition; fourth place at the Poca Heritage Festival; first runner-up at the 75th Annual Charleston Gazette-Mail Kanawha County Majorette and Band Festival; and second runner-up at the Wyoming East High School Festival.
Shew said he hopes this success will be a springboard to building the band's roster next season.
"Recruitment, I think, has been tough on them," he said. "I know we are already looking at numbers for next year as I've started to create next year's field show. We are hoping to pick up around 25 if possible. Between freshmen and kids that left over the past few years that might come back, it could be possible."