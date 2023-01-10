Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

wvgrindlogo
Buy Now

The West Virginia Grind, a professional basketball team affiliated with The Basketball League, is coming to the Kanawha Valley, tipping off its inaugural season in March, according to a Jan. 9 news release from the league's CEO, Evelyn Magley.

The Grind will play its home games on the campus of West Virginia State University in Institute.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you