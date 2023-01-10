The West Virginia Grind, a professional basketball team affiliated with The Basketball League, is coming to the Kanawha Valley, tipping off its inaugural season in March, according to a Jan. 9 news release from the league's CEO, Evelyn Magley.
The Grind will play its home games on the campus of West Virginia State University in Institute.
“We are thrilled to be bringing professional basketball to the greater Charleston market,” Grind General Manager Stephanie Casey said in the news release. “We believe this market will love the entertainment we plan to bring in-game and the impact we anticipate having in the community. TBL has, at its core vision, a commitment to leveraging each team to be active in the local area by giving back via school engagement, basketball clinics for youth and support for nonprofits, which is exactly what we intend to do.”
The team is scheduled to participate in a draft combine during the first week of February in Indianapolis. The Grind's season opener will be a March 19 game against the Flint United in Flint, Michigan.
The Grind's first home game at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute is scheduled for April 1 against the Glass City (Toledo, Ohio) Wranglers. Other scheduled opponents for the 2023 season include the Kokomo Bobcats, the Huntsville Hurricanes, the Kalamazoo Galaxy, the Lebanon Leprechauns, and the Jamestown Jackals.
Now in its sixth season, The Basketball League provides players with an entry into professional basketball, according to its website, thebasketballleague.net.
The West Virginia Grind is one of 50 The Basketball League teams from throughout the United States and Canada. It is the final team to be added to the league for the 2023 season.
“This piece geographically fits nicely with current expansion plans as we connect markets that create travel synergies and rivalries. More importantly I am confident that the impact this ownership group will have in its local community and the players that participate will be significant as they fully understand the opportunity we have to encourage young people with our wonderful athletes,” Magley said in the release.