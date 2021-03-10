Kanawha County Schools has posted a notice on its website of a public community meeting for discussion of the proposed closing/consolidation of Cedar Grove Middle School in Cedar Grove.
The meeting is scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, at Cedar Grove Middle School. Those wishing to speak can sign in between 5 and 5:55 p.m. prior to the meeting.
In the event of inclement weather or other causes, the hearing will be rescheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17.
The meeting will be held in the CGMS auditorium, 200 John St., Cedar Grove. The location is subject to change if, at the time the meeting is called to order, it is determined that the meeting location is of insufficient size to accommodate those wishing to attend.
The Kanawha County Board of Education has proposed the consolidation and/or redistricting of middle schools in the eastern area of Kanawha County. The schools which may be involved are Cedar Grove Middle School and DuPont Middle School.
At the hearing, a Kanawha County Schools representative will provide an oral summary of the reasons and supporting data in connection with the proposed action of the Board.
Those wishing to speak about the effects of the proposed consolidation and/or redistricting of the middle schools, as well as those who wish to speak as members of the general public, will be recognized in the order in which they have signed the register. Each speaker will be limited to five minutes, unless the number of speakers exceeds 15, in which event, each speaker will be limited to three minutes.
Written statements may be submitted in lieu of oral statements or testimony and must be submitted prior to the conclusion of the hearing. Any written statement will be given full consideration before the board takes any final action.
Written reasons and supporting data in connection with the proposed action of the Board are available for public inspection weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Monday, March 15, in the Office of the Superintendent of Kanawha County Schools, Room 222, 200 Elizabeth St., Charleston.
The reasons and the supporting data in connection with the proposed action are also available for inspection at Cedar Grove Middle, Cedar Grove Elementary, and DuPont Middle schools.
The planned closure of the Eastern Kanawha County school is a part of the school system’s move to drop from almost 70 schools in the county to approximately 60 over the 10 years, according to a Jan. 22 Charleston Gazette-Mail article.
The school board voted unanimously on Jan. 21 to request the West Virginia School Building Authority fund renovations and additions, such as a STEM lab, to Cedar Grove Elementary, which shares a building with the middle school.
Board member Jim Crawford said the work would include tearing down the middle school portion of the building and CGMS students would be transferred to DuPont Middle.
Kanawha Schools Superintendent Tom Williams said in the article the CGMS closure will happen only if the SBA’s board grants the money when it meets to award grants, possibly next month.
The West Virginia Board of Education would have to approve or deny the closure at another public meeting.
According to the article, the elementary schools in Belle and Malden and Chesapeake and Marmet would combine under the plan, while Midland Trail Elementary students would be divided between the two merged schools.