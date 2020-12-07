The United States Department of Agriculture–Natural Resources Conservation Service, the City of Nitro, the Kanawha County Commission, the Capital Conservation District, and the Western Conservation District will sponsor two public scoping meetings on Thursday, Dec. 17.
The meetings are designed to discuss the proposed rehabilitation of Blakes Armour Dam No. 7 on Blakes Creek (Ridenour Lake) in Nitro.
The meetings will be held virtually, using Microsoft Teams. The first meeting at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 is mostly for agencies, organizations, watershed associations and others, but it is also open to the public. The evening meeting at 7 p.m. is for the general public. Additional meeting information will be announced this week, prior to the virtual meeting.
Representatives from the local sponsors and NRCS, along with their consultants, will provide information on the dam rehabilitation program and planning activities to date for the Ridenour Dam, describe the various rehabilitation alternatives being considered for this multipurpose floodwater retarding and recreation structure, answer questions and concerns about the planned activities, and seek public input.
The dam provides flood protection to residents of Kanawha County and Nitro located downstream as well as recreational opportunities. Local sponsors, NRCS staff, and their consultants are develop a plan for rehabilitating the dam so it meets current dam safety regulations and design standards.
Alternatives being considered include: no action, decommissioning (dam removal), structural rehabilitation, and nonstructural measures.
Federal funding has been received to assist the local sponsors in developing the plan but has not yet been secured for the design or construction of this project.
The NRCS provides reasonable accommodations to enable all persons with disabilities to participate in agency programs and activities. To request special accommodations, contact Harold Russell by Thursday, Dec. 10.
For further information regarding next week’s virtual meetings, contact Harold Russell of the NRCS at 304-284-7567 or Harold.Russell@usda.gov.