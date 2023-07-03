Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The 2023 Putnam County Fair opens on Friday, July 7, at the Ernest Page Jr. Fairgrounds at Eleanor Park in Eleanor, and continues daily through Saturday, July 15.

Below is the schedule of events:

