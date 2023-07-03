The 2023 Putnam County Fair opens on Friday, July 7, at the Ernest Page Jr. Fairgrounds at Eleanor Park in Eleanor, and continues daily through Saturday, July 15.
Below is the schedule of events:
Friday, July 7
8:30 a.m. to noon: Registration of 4-H and Open Class exhibits at the Putnam County West Virginia University Extension Service office
Noon to 6 p.m.: Register all project exhibits, Exhibit Hall
Noon to 7 p.m.: Register all livestock exhibits (except rabbits), Livestock Barn
4 to 7 p.m.: Register all Market and Open Rabbit exhibits, Rabbit Hutch
6 p.m.: Gates open
6:30 to 11 p.m.: Gambill Amusement Carnival open
7 and 9:30 p.m.: The Fearless Flores Motorcycle Globe of Death, Breakaway Sway Pole, and Plate Spinning
7:30 p.m.: Mandatory meeting for all Putnam County livestock exhibitors and parents at Show/Sale Arena
Saturday, July 8
11 a.m.: Gates open
11:30 a.m.: Kids’ Pageant, ages newborn to 24 months, Entertainment Tent (check-ins begin at 11 a.m.)
Noon to 9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall open
1 to 5 p.m.: Gambill Amusement Carnival open
1:30, 3:30, 7:30 p.m.: The Fearless Flores Motorcycle Globe of Death, Breakaway Sway Pole, and Plate Spinning
1:30 p.m.: Kids’ Pageant, ages 25 months to 10 years old, Entertainment Tent (check-ins start at 1 p.m.)
4 p.m. Registration opens for truck and tractor pulls
5 p.m.: Truck and tractor pulls, provided by the American Farm Pullers Association
5 to 6:30 p.m. Carnival closed for dinner
5:30 p.m.: Registration for pet show
6 p.m.: Pet show, sponsored by Pooch’s Resort
6:30 to 11 p.m.: Gambill Amusement Carnival open
8 p.m.: Coronation of the 2023 Putnam County Fair queens
8:30 p.m.: Shane Profitt, amphitheater
11 p.m.: Fair closes
Sunday, July 9
10 a.m.: Cowboy Church, Show/Sale Arena
10:30 a.m.: Gates open
Noon to 9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall open
1 to 9 p.m.: Gambill Amusement Carnival open
1 p.m., 3 p.m.: Appalachian Lassies, Entertainment Tent
2 p.m.: Market Rabbit Show, Show/Sale Arena (Showmanship to follow)
2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.: Lincoln County Cloggers, Entertainment Tent
3 p.m.: Eggs/Poultry Project, Show/Sale Arena
3:30 p.m.: Youth and Open Rabbit Show, Rabbit Hutch
3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.: The Fearless Flores Motorcycle Globe of Death, Breakaway Sway Pole, and Plate Spinning
4 p.m.: Kids’ Kid Goat Show, Show/Sale Arena
5 p.m.: Meat Goats Show, Show/Sale Arena, (Showmanship to follow)
5:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Interactive Pre-Show Experience Monster Trucks
7 p.m.: Monster Truck Show
7 p.m.: Ewe & Me Show, immediately followed by Market Lambs, Show/Sale Arena (showmanship to follow)
9 p.m.: Market Hog Showmanship Practice, Show/Sale Arena
9:30 p.m.: Gates close
Monday, July 10
4 p.m.: Gates open
4 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall open
6 p.m.: Demolition Derby registration, sponsored by Kirtley Insurance Services Inc.
6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.: Gambill Amusement Carnival open
6:30 p.m.: Kids’ Pedal Power Tractor Pull, Fairway
7 p.m., 9 p.m.: The Fearless Flores Motorcycle Globe of Death, Breakaway Sway Pole, and Plate Spinning
7 p.m.: Karaoke, Entertainment Tent
8 p.m.: Market Hog Show, Show/Sale Arena
8 p.m.: Demolition Derby Main Event
11 p.m.: Fair closes
Tuesday, July 11
9 a.m.: Market Hog Showmanship, Show/Sale Arena
4 p.m.: Gates open
4 to 9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall open
5 to 6 p.m.: Wrasslepalooza Meet & Greet
6 p.m.: Appalachian Championship Wrestling presents Wrasslepalooza
6:30 to 10:30 p.m.: Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
6:30 p.m.: Kids’ Pedal Power Tractor Pull, Fairway
6:30 p.m.: Market Steer Show, Show/Sale Arena (showmanship to follow)
7 p.m., 9 p.m.: The Fearless Flores Motorcycle Globe of Death, Breakaway Sway Pole, and Plate Spinning
7:30 p.m.: SEBRA Bulls and Barrels Rodeo, sponsored by Rural King
11 p.m.: Fair closes
Wednesday, July 12
4 p.m.: Gates open
4 to 9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall open
5 to 6 p.m.: Appalachian Championship Wrestling Meet & Greet
6 p.m.: Kids’ Kar Extravaganza, Motorized Events Complex
6 to 8 p.m.: Appalachian Championship Wrestling presents Hostile Country Showdown
6:30 to 10:30 p.m.: Gambill Amusement Carnival open
6:30 p.m.: Kids’ Pedal Power Tractor Pull, Fairway
6:30 p.m.: Heifer Show, Feeder Claves Show, Show/Sale Arena (showmanship will follow)
7 p.m., 9 p.m.: The Fearless Flores Motorcycle Globe of Death, Breakaway Sway Pole, and Plate Spinning
7 p.m.: Wrestling
9 p.m.: Master Showmanship Practice (Hogs)
11 p.m.: Fair closes
Thursdau, July 13
4 p.m.: Gates open
4 to 9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall open
6 p.m. Master Showmanship, Show/Sale Arena (Old-Timers Show will follow)
6:30 to 10:30 p.m.: Gambill Amusement Carnival open
6:30 p.m.: Kids’ Pedal Power Tractor Pull, Fairway
7 p.m., 9 p.m.: The Fearless Flores Motorcycle Globe of Death, Breakaway Sway Pole, and Plate Spinning
8 p.m. Gospel Harmony Boys, sponsored by Solid Rock Investigations, Amphitheater
8 p.m.: Lawn Mower Races (registration at 6 p.m.)
11 p.m.: Fair closes
Friday, July 14
4 p.m.: Gates open
4 to 9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall open
4 p.m.: Registration open for Motocross
5 p.m.: Putnam County Fair Annual Livestock Auction, Show/Sale Arena (registration gets underway at 4 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.: Kids’ Pedal Power Tractor Pull, Fairway
6:30 to 11 p.m.: Gambill Amusement Carnival open
7 to 8 p.m.: Motocross Practice, Motorized Events Complex
7 p.m., 9 p.m.: The Fearless Flores Motorcycle Globe of Death, Breakaway Sway Pole, and Plate Spinning
8 p.m.: Motocross Races, provided by Lovejoy Racing, Motorized Events Complex
8:30 p.m.: Josh Pantry Christian, opening for Mikele Buck, Amphitheater
11 p.m.: Fair closes
Saturday, July 15
9 a.m.: Gates open
9 a.m. to noon: Mud Run registration open, Motorized Events Complex
Noon to 9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall open
Noon: Joey Stepp Magic Show, Entertainment Tent
1 to 5 p.m.: Gambill Amusement Carnival open
1 p.m.: Mud Run Races, provided by TSMRA and sponsored by Gillespie Towing and Gillespie Rentals, Motorized Events Complex
1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.: The Fearless Flores Motorcycle Globe of Death, Breakaway Sway Pole, and Plate Spinning
5 to 6:30 p.m.: Carnival closed for dinner
6:30 to 11 p.m.: Gambill Amusement Carnival open
6:30 p.m.: Kids’ Pedal Power Tractor Pull Championship, Show/Sale Arena
8:30 p.m.: Tyler Braden, Amphitheater
9 to 11:30 p.m.: Pick up exhibits at Exhibit Hall
10 p.m.: Fireworks, sponsored by Putnam County Bank
11:30 p.m.: Fair closes.
Additionally, on Sunday, July 16, exhibitors can pick up animals between 7 and 10 a.m. (stalls must be cleaned by 11 a.m.) and exhibits from the Exhibit Hall from 8 to 11 a.m.
Daily admission is $10 for visitors ages 2 and older. Season tickets, providing admission all nine days of the fair, are $63 and can be ordered via the fair website (URL below) or purchased at the gate on Friday, July 7.
Daily parking costs $1 per vehicle.
For additional information and updates, visit the Putnam County Fair’s Facebook page or its website, putnamcountyfairwv.com.