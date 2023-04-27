Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

pshoes4children

The nonprofit organization Putnam Shoes for Children is marking its eighth year of purchasing shoes for children in need and has launched its spring campaign for 2023.

"Because of your support, we have been able to maintain our services for providing shoes for children that desperately need them," Putnam Shoes for Children founder Debbie Pye said in a release. "Schools also rely on us to help these children in need.

