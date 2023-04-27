The nonprofit organization Putnam Shoes for Children is marking its eighth year of purchasing shoes for children in need and has launched its spring campaign for 2023.
"Because of your support, we have been able to maintain our services for providing shoes for children that desperately need them," Putnam Shoes for Children founder Debbie Pye said in a release. "Schools also rely on us to help these children in need.
"We purchase shoes twice a year for the children in need, once in September and once in March," Pye added. "Most children’s feet grow a size every four to six months. With this schedule, the children will be wearing shoes that fit their feet throughout the year. We work directly with the school counselors and principals. The children we help are on the free or reduced lunch program. And after eight years, we are still using 100% of the monies you donate to go directly to purchase shoes that are measured just for that child’s feet.
"Living at a poverty level is difficult," she said, "and buying shoes for their children is not at the top of their list. Buying food and paying rent and utilities are. Children must wear shoes to attend school. When parents have no money for shoes, children go to school in whatever shoes are given to them whether they be too small or large, holes in the soles, or soles even duct taped to hold them together. We alleviate the burden of purchasing shoes for these children.
"Due to the overall highest economy in years and the tremendous price increases, highest in over 70 years for children’s shoes, and loss of incomes in Putnam County, there is an overwhelming need for our help. We must protect the children even when everyone’s budget is affected. At this age, they cannot control or change their families' circumstances. We can help them be comfortable in school so they can learn and have the best chance in life. We can only hope that you will see our value in giving new, quality shoes to the children as an organization that is worthy of your support."
Donations can be made by mail to P.O. Box 1050, Hurricane, WV 25526 or via the Facebook page, @putnamshoesforchildren.