They were two peas in a pod, Jill and Penny. Jill a dirty blonde and Penny a saucy redhead.
Loyalty ran thick between them. Jill (not her real name) would have run through traffic for Penny, and Penny would have laid down her life for Jill.
Seriously. They were besties.
Jill was a lawyer, and Penny was a sometimes model back then. Penny was the more intelligent of the two (you’ll see what I mean). Penny was also a Redbone Coonhound. A rescue.
As the story goes, one morning Jill prepared a lovely omelet. When she sat down at the dining room table, Penny showed up.
“Go away,” Jill said.
Penny lifted her head, smelling the aroma.
“You’re not getting any.” Jill picked up her fork.
Penny scooted closer.
“You heard what I said, Penny. Forget it.”
At that moment, Penny grabbed a bag of cookies off the table. She raced over the kitchen tiles, across the back porch, out the dog door and up the hill behind the house.
“No!” Jill, a bit heavyset, chased after Penny — running through the kitchen, across the back porch, out the screen door and up the hill.
Exhausted, Jill finally reached her. Jill put out her hand for the package and Penny kindly dropped the cookies. I suspect Penny also grinned.
She bolted down the hill, through the dog door, across the back porch, over the kitchen tiles and up to the dining room table where one Redbone Coonhound enjoyed one lovely omelet.
Jill couldn’t stop laughing. Outsmarted by a dog. True story.
But not all trickery between besties is so harmless. Consider two friends from long ago, King Ahab and King Jehoshaphat. Were they:
1. Brothers
2. Father and son
3. Kings of Northern and Southern Israel
4. No. 1 and No. 3?
This is a tough call. Israel had only three kings (Saul, David, and Solomon) before civil war broke out. The divided country, North and South, then had a parade of kings, and they’re hard to keep straight.
Let me narrow your choices. No. 3 is true, but could it also be No. 4?
Look again. Think about it and lock in the best answer.
All the kings of Southern Israel, called Judah, descended from David. They were never related to the kings of the North. The answer is No. 3.
Jehoshaphat was a good king of the South, David’s great-great-grandson. Jehoshaphat had watched his father deal with aggression from Northern Israel, and Jehoshaphat didn’t want that.
His answer was to marry his son, the crown prince, to Ahab’s daughter, thereby uniting the two kingdoms in marriage.
It wasn’t a bad idea, in theory. But Jehoshaphat overlooked something pretty important. I’ll get to that.
So, the marriage did the trick, and King Jehoshaphat and King Ahab became buddies. In fact, when Ahab asked Jehoshaphat to join him in war against Syria, Jehoshaphat said, “I am as you are, my people as your people. We will be with you in the war.” (2 Chron. 18:3 ESV)
But good King Jehoshaphat also wanted God to weigh in. Since Jehoshaphat had traveled north to King Ahab, Ahab presented 400 of his prophets. These men said that God was for the war.
Jehoshaphat wasn’t convinced. He asked for another prophet of the Lord. So, a final prophet was summoned, and that holy man predicted disaster.
But Jehoshaphat ignored his gut feeling and went to war alongside Ahab. Ahab had not only tricked Jehoshaphat with prophets who did not follow the Lord, Ahab had also convinced Jehoshaphat to be the king of the battle, with Ahab going undercover.
As it turned out, all enemy eyes wanted Ahab. Confused by Jehoshaphat’s royal robes, the Syrians went after him. When Jehoshaphat cried out, the enemy turned away from him, realizing the mistake (2 Chron. 18:28-32 ESV).
Scripture tells us Jehoshaphat nearly died because of Ahab’s trickery. God was not in the battle.
What was Jehoshaphat’s mistake?
He didn’t want to see what everyone knew. Scripture says, “And Ahab … did evil in the sight of the Lord, more than all who were before him.” (1 Kings 16:30 ESV)
Trickery between friends can be innocent or life changing. It can make you laugh or get you killed.
Among the most important decisions you will make in life are your choices of friends. Act carefully and pay attention. If something doesn’t seem right, trust your gut feeling.
Seek those who love the Lord — those who live for Him.