The story is about Charlie Decker, a mentally ill student who kills his teacher and holds his class hostage. Entitled “Rage,” the 1977 novel by Stephen King is long out of print.
King wants it that way. From 1988 until 1997, four gun incidents motivated King to pull the story.
But that doesn’t mean it’s gone. You can get used copies online. The internet also keeps the story alive — one blogger wrote about “Rage” in such detail that you hardly needed to read the novel. The story is dark, mean, and unsettling.
It’s also perhaps deadly.
In 1988, a California student motivated by “Rage” held his class hostage at gunpoint. A similar event happened the next year in Kentucky.
In 1997, a Washington state student shot and killed his teacher and two students. Some reports said he quoted a line from the novel while waving the pistol. The next year, a 14-year-old Kentucky student killed three and wounded five at his school. A copy of “Rage” was found in his locker.
While “Rage” is an example of media contributing to a problem, media can also help provide a solution. If the mind can be turned toward evil so easily, it can also be turned toward good. The “Crying Indian” is a shining example.
In 1971, a nonprofit organization launched an advertising campaign dubbed the “Crying Indian.” It became one of the 50 greatest commercials of all time.
The ad featured a Native American in a canoe paddling along a river lined with factories belching pollution. He stepped ashore, walking through woods to a highway where motorists threw trash by the road. A tear traced his cheek.
The message didn’t just speak to that era. It reflected a value system handed down from one generation to the next: Keep America beautiful. We don’t even think about it now. Littering is bad. You litter, you’re bad.
It was a testimony to the power of television, and to wisdom spoken more than 2,000 years ago. “Be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind” (Romans 12:2, KJV).
Much of what’s in our media — television, music, film, internet, news — could inspire positive change. Instead, it often inspires the horrors we’re trying to solve: mass shootings, home invasions, domestic violence, child molestation, and the list goes on.
But many will say you can’t silence the internet. That’s the thing — we don’t have to. The “Crying Indian” brought change from within. People thought to themselves, “I’m better than this.”
Picture a nation where hatred and meanness would fill us with self-revulsion. If this country rallied — every person finding a way to inspire others — it would be amazing. Celebrities could create great public service announcements. They could produce music videos, television programs, movies, and games that teach goodness and compassion. I can only imagine the impact, how the future would look.
But here’s the challenge: Everyone must be on the same page.
Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day four years ago, chose a violent identity. He described himself as a “school shooter” in person and online. That was his goal and he fulfilled it. But he could have been led differently.
Since then, we’ve seen more of the same. One of the deadliest of school shootings occurred on May 24, when a gunman killed 21 at a school in Uvalde, Texas, and, 10 days earlier, there was a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, with 10 murders.
In the first incident, the shooter had allegedly posted photos of two, AR-15-style rifles on social media and had written, “kids be scared …”. A former friend said he’d been bullied in school.
In the second instance, the suspect had been taken into custody last year and given a mental health evaluation because of a high school project about murder-suicide. He allegedly wrote that just about everything he believed he had learned from the internet.
I remember looking at the photos of faces of each of the 17 who died on Valentine’s Day in Florida. I wrote then, “They cannot have died in vain ... let these 17 stand for change.”
I say it again. Turn off violence. Stop watching it and buying it. Speak out against mean-spirited behavior. Writers and publishers, act responsibly.
As a nation, can’t we choose kindness toward those we dislike? To say, “God bless you” and strive to forgive? Can’t we end bullying? We will only stop gun violence in America by changing the hearts of Americans.