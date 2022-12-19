Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Race directors from throughout the Mountain State have partnered to create the West Virginia Wild & Wonderful Race Series for 2023, which will include a September event along the Elk River.

The Greenbrier River Trail Marathon, Appalachian Timing Group, Canaan Valley Running Company, and Active Southern West Virginia will oversee seven race weekends in 2023. Racers who compete in three race regions will earn a custom series shirt. Racers who compete in all four race regions will receive the custom series shirt plus a branded hoodie valued at $95.

