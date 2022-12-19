Regional race directors, from left, Robby McClung, Canaan Valley Running Company; Ricky Campbell, Appalachian Timing Group; Melanie Seiler, Active Southern West Virginia; and Kellyn Cassell, Greenbrier River Trail Marathon, have combined their talents and experience to create the Wild & Wonderful West Virginia Race Series for 2023. Registration is underway. Courtesy photo
Regional race directors, from left, Robby McClung, Canaan Valley Running Company; Ricky Campbell, Appalachian Timing Group; Melanie Seiler, Active Southern West Virginia; and Kellyn Cassell, Greenbrier River Trail Marathon, have combined their talents and experience to create the Wild & Wonderful West Virginia Race Series for 2023. Registration is underway. Courtesy photo
Race directors from throughout the Mountain State have partnered to create the West Virginia Wild & Wonderful Race Series for 2023, which will include a September event along the Elk River.
The Greenbrier River Trail Marathon, Appalachian Timing Group, Canaan Valley Running Company, and Active Southern West Virginia will oversee seven race weekends in 2023. Racers who compete in three race regions will earn a custom series shirt. Racers who compete in all four race regions will receive the custom series shirt plus a branded hoodie valued at $95.
The race series schedule is as follows:
• April 9: Run the Summit: 5K, 10K, Half-Marathon, Region 1
Run the Summit will take place at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean. Participants can choose among the Grin and Bear It Half-Marathon, Grouse Flush 10K or Rare Raising 5K. The 5K race has a walking option as well.
All races include chip timing, aid stations, an event T-shirt, finish line photos, premium finisher stickers, and top finisher medals per 10-year age groups.
Race registration includes an Appalachian-themed lunch. Additional lunch tickets must be purchased for guests through RunSignUp by March 31.
• April 22: Canaan Valley Half-Marathon, 10K, 5K, Region 2
The fifth annual half-marathon and other races will take place in Davis, Tucker County, under the aegis of the Canaan Running Company.
• May 6: New River Gorge Rim to Rim 6-Mile Run, Region 1
The course will begin on the south side of the New River Gorge on Fayette Station Road/Route 82 in Fayetteville and follow Burma Road and Ames Heights Road. Racers should prepare for a descent of 1,300 feet and a climb of 1,300 feet with the steepest point being a 20% incline.
Racers are welcome to walk the course, but they must maintain a 20-minute-mile pace to complete the event during the allotted closed-road time frame.
A post-race brunch will be provided by host location Adventures on the Gorge.
• June 24: Canaan Valley Trail Race, Region 2
The second annual Canaan Valley Trail Race will also be held in Davis. It will take place on the Promise Land Trail, which begins and concludes directly behind Canaan Valley Resort and is approximately 5.9 miles. There will also be a two-loop, 11.8-mile option.
• Aug. 26-27: Blackwater Falls Moonlight Race, Region 2
This event will include the Moonlight on the Falls Marathon, Moonlight on the Falls Half-Marathon, Moonlight on the Falls Quarter-Marathon, and the Moonlight on the Falls Distance Challenge, all stepping off at 10 p.m. on Aug. 26.
• Sept. 17: Elk River Races, Region 3
AP Timing will direct the Elk River Trail Marathon and Half-Marathon. The event will also include a 5K run/walk. The races will start and finish at Dundon Field at 867 Buffalo Creek Road in Clay.
• Oct. 8: Greenbrier River Trail Marathon and Half-Marathon, Region 4
Taking place at Cass Scenic Railroad State Park in Cass, the 26.2-mile marathon will be held on a flat/slightly downhill (1% grade) course and 13.1-mile half-marathon will follow the Greenbrier River Trail in Pocahontas County. The marathon will finish at Stillwell Park in Marlinton, while the half-marathon will start and finish at Stillwell Park.
Having supported each other for several years, the founders created the race series to showcase the state's natural beauty, promote healthier lifestyles and spur economic development in the areas where the events will take place. Ricky Campbell, with Appalachian Timing Group, will oversee the series tracking and timing. Kellyn Cassell, with the Greenbrier River Trail Marathon and Half-Marathon will donate his race's proceeds toward the Greenbrier Rail Trail. Also organizing and contributing to the series are Robby McClung of Canaan Valley Running Company and Active SWV Event Director Melanie Seiler.
Registration forms for the races and more specifics about each are available at www.wvseries.com. (Some online registration and early bird pricing ends on Dec. 31. Check the website for further details.)