Locomotive chimneys and chili urns and bowls will be among the smokin’ hot attractions arriving in St. Albans in coming weeks.
Rails: Train Day
First out of the station, the St. Albans Chamber of Commerce will host a Rails: Train Day celebration on the brick street in the St. Albans Historic Train District, happening from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Kid-friendly activities will include free train rides on the Hoppy Shores Train, photographs with the St. Albans 2700 mini-train, free wooden train whistles, and a free cupcake to celebrate the 150th birthday of St. Albans this year.
Rails: Train Day will also feature food and craft vendors. The depot and the St. Albans Historical Society museums will be open, as well, with train experts on site to share their stories and knowledge about trains.
Live music throughout the day will include The Esquires, who are scheduled to perform from 2 to 4 p.m.
Dragonpalooza
The Dragonpalooza St. Albans Beer and Music Festival will debut on Saturday, Oct. 1, at St. Albans City Park. Taking place from noon to 10 p.m., Dragonpalooza will feature vendors, children’s activities in the Kids’ Zone, and live music on two stages during the day.
Scheduled musicians include Motley Crüe tribute band Theatre of Crüe, 5 Star Rebellion, Reality Awakes, Bent Whiskey, James Townsend, Makenna Hope, Shaun Depriest, Heather Danielle, Emi Lee, and Josh Hill.
Dragonpalooza St. Albans Music and Beer Festival-goers are requested to park in the St. Albans High School parking lot. Shuttles will be provided from parking areas to the event at no charge.
Those interested in becoming a sponsor or vendor at Dragonpalooza can find out all of the details by contacting St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department Program Coordinator Scott Tweedy at 304-722-4625 or stweedy2003@yahoo.com.
Fall Y’All Chili Cook-Off
Area chili chefs are invited and encouraged to take the challenge of clinching a culinary championship (and possibly a cool cache of cash, too) at next month’s St. Albans Fall Y’all Festival Chili Cook-Off.
Scheduled for noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, on Main Street, the St. Albans Fall Y’all Festival Chili Cook-Off event is open to all St. Albans city departments, surrounding cities, first responders, and citizens.
A first place award of $500 will be bestowed, as will a second place prize of $300, a third place award of $200, and a People’s Choice payoff of $100 to the top-ranked chili cooks.
All proceeds will help fund the St. Albans Police K9 Unit, SAHS Project Graduation, and after-school programs.
To enter or receive more information, go to my.mtr.cool/koirrmqgci.
Crafters and other vendors are being sought for the festival, as well; additional information is available at the website above.
Morgan’s Kitchen Fall Festival
Also on Saturday, Oct. 8, the St. Albans Historical Society will sponsor the 19th annual Morgan’s Kitchen Fall Festival. It will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the historic Morgan’s Kitchen, located along MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans.
Morgan’s Kitchen Fall Festival activities will include apple butter making, cabin tours, and arts and crafts. The St. Albans Ladies Club will have baked goods, drinks, and hot dogs available for purchase. Apple butter will also be available to buy.
St. Albans Farmers Market vendors will be on site during the festival as well.
Admission to the festival is free and there is plenty of free parking. For more information about the Morgan’s Kitchen Fall Festival, including vendor opportunities, contact Patty Swango at 304-549-4100.
St. Albans Haunted Trail
Prior to Halloween, the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor a pair of spine-tingling weekends of family enjoyment at the annual Haunted Trail at St. Albans City Park.
The Haunted Trail will be open from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15 and Oct. 21 and 22 at the park at 931 Observatory Drive in St. Albans. Admission is $5 per person.
Free parking will be available at Coleman Field, with free hayrides on site to transport visitors to the trail.
Along with a fair share of Halloweeen-season scares on the macabre park course, this year’s Haunted Trail will include live music by area bands, concessions and more.
Anyone who is interested in becoming a volunteer, sponsor or Haunted Trail vendor can get more information by calling Scott Tweedy at 304-722-4625.
Crawl-O-Ween Pub CrawlAlso in the Halloween spirit, the St. Albans Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the St. Albans Crawl-O-Ween Pub Crawl from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Olde Main Plaza.
Costumes are encouraged for the event featuring six downtown bars and restaurants offering drink specials and Halloween atmospheres. Crawl-O-Ween will also offer games, DJ Act Right, and costume contests for Best Costume, Best Group and Best Couple.
All proceeds will go to the Scholarship Fund for the Children of the Alban Arts Academy.
Tickets range from $25 to $40 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.