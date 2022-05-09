The inaugural 2022 Rally on the Levee will welcome motorcyclists and kindred spirits for fun, friendship, and fundraising to Haddad Riverfront Park, the Levee, and Magic Island, spanning a prodigious portion of Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston, early next month.
The first-time Capitol City rally is the brainchild of Jim Lynch, a Daytona Beach, Florida, resident whose roots are in the Kanawha Valley.
“I’ve been doing this for years,” Nitro native Lynch said last week during a telephone interview. “Not necessarily putting on these rallies, but I’ve been on the rally circuit. I thought it would be kind of cool to bring a little taste of what I’ve experienced over the years to my hometown area.”
Lynch is affiliated with the promotional company Revelation 1 Concepts/Bike Show Mafia (“Some people call me the godfather of it,” he said, laughing), which conducts similar motorcycle rallies around the United States annually.
Lynch said local and widespread interest in the Charleston gathering has revved up in recent weeks. “It started out like a little, centralized thing, and it’s turned into a national event. People are coming from all around the Tri-State area and the Carolinas already. I spoke to our website’s web designer last night, and he told me our web traffic is up 500% since the first of the month,” he said.
Festivities will get rolling, officially, from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, with a benefit ride from Haddad Riverfront Park to the Quaker Steak and Lube restaurant at Southridge Center in South Charleston.
The Bike & SXS Charity Ride-In to Quaker Steak and Lube doubles as a charity fundraiser, with proceeds earmarked for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia. The registration fee is $20 per bike or SXS and $10 per passenger. Open registration begins at 7 p.m., and kickstands go up and doors shut at 8 p.m. for the ride along Corridor G/U.S. 119 to the restaurant.
A meet-and-greet will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. at Quaker Steak and Lube as well.
At noon on Friday, June 3, Vendors’ Row opens, extending from Haddad Riverfront Park along Kanawha Boulevard to Magic Island.
Other Friday activities will include a pro/custom builder meet-and-greet session from 2 to 4 p.m. and free Live at the Levee musical entertainment at Haddad Riverfront Park from 6 to 11 p.m.
Saturday, June 4’s scheduled highlights will include the Bike Show Mafia Bike Show and Competition, the revved-up and ride-in-styled bike and custom-builds show that will bestow trophies and other prizes to bikers in various classes.
Bike show competition registration can be made from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday. The bike show proper, along with judging and scoring of the entries, will take place from noon to 4 p.m. The awards ceremony will follow from 4 to 6 p.m.
Moreover, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, bikers and others are invited to crank up the sound for glory — and, potentially, prizes — during the Bike Audio Show and Competition, sponsored by Sound Warz Audio Competitions. The entry fee is $40 per bike. Audio competition judging will be held from noon until 6 p.m., with a competition awards ceremony ensuing from 6 to 7 p.m.
Saturday evening, Revelation 1 Concepts and the Bike Show Mafia will present live, high-powered rock and roll music by Jasmine Cain, with special stage guests ALI3N SUP3R J3SUS. The free concert will start rocking at 5:30 p.m. on the Levee stage. ALI3N SUP3R J3SUS will open and perform from 6 until 8 p.m., with Cain performing from 9 to 11 p.m.
Visitors can meet Cain for autographs and socializing prior to Saturday’s concert, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A benefit ride will begin at 7 a.m. Sunday, June 15, for side by sides at Katherine’s Cafe at 4 Bank St. in Nitro. Lynch said proceeds from the morning event in his hometown will benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
The Side By Side Take Over the Boulevard show and competition is on tap afterward, from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday. Along the boulevard, dealers, vendors, custom-built UTVs and side by sides from all over will be on display.
The SXS Show registration opens at noon on Sunday, with judging and scoring from noon until 4 p.m. and awards presented from 4 to 6 p.m.
For additional information about the 2022 Rally on the Levee, including pre-registration and volunteer opportunities, the entire entertainment lineup, and additional updates, go to rallyontheleveewv.com.