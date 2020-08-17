Longtime Rand resident Mack Reed has been an active presence, promoter and provider for community programs for his town and surrounding eastern Kanawha County communities, especially those programs benefiting children during holidays and throughout the year.
For more than a decade, one of Reed's more prominent community events has been a backpack giveaway for students prior to the beginning of each school year, typically taking place at the Rand Community Center.
Then came the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, making a lot of commonplace community occurrences -- like the backpack giveaways -- highly atypical in a variety of ways.
"Even though it is uncertain if and when students will go back to school, he has been working diligently to raise money to purchase backpacks, school supplies, and other items," said Cathy Proctor, one of Reed's colleagues.
"With the coronavirus restrictions, the center has not been able to do any events. We were not even able to hold our annual town fair, of which Mr. Reed is in charge," Proctor added.
With walk-in interactions at the Church Drive community center still high risk and restricted, the yearly event will go mobile this weekend instead.
Adapting to the ongoing COVID-19 social restrictions, Mack Reed's 12th Annual Back to School Backpack Drive-Through is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Rand Community Center, 5701 Church Drive in Rand.
While supplies last, each drive-up student will receive a backpack with school supplies, a McDonald's gift card and a mask -- plus a Sno-Cone -- on Saturday.
To further ensure all participants' safety during Saturday's drive-through distribution, "once the students have received their items, they must leave the site," Proctor explained.
"I know some kids won't come with masks, so I will have masks available for the kids," Reed said during a telephone interview last week. "All kids are welcome. The kids are going to want to stay and play, but I don't want that to happen this year. It's safety first for these kids."
Reed has organized the Back to School Jam/Unity in the Community event since 2008. In previous, pre-pandemic years, the gathering welcomed area children and family and other community members to an end-of-summer/start-of-school party environment with raffles for prizes such as new bicycles, plus food, DJ-spun music, inflatables and other attractions. Reed has said the event is meant to not only entertain but to encourage volunteerism and community spirit among the youth -- and all ages -- of Rand.
"Sometimes you don't know who your neighbor is," Reed said in a July 30, 2016 Charleston Gazette article regarding that year's Unity in the Community event. "You gotta get the community closer together."
"It's not just for the kids; it's like a reunion for the community. ... I really want to continue to do what I'm doing. I told my wife we can do the back-to-school giveaway this year as a drive-through," he added last week.
Most of the student backpack beneficiaries attend DuPont Middle, Malden Elementary and Belle Elementary schools. Private donors and Rand churches are among those who provide the funding or the school supplies themselves, but under this year's extraordinary circumstances, donations from individuals and any other sources are still being sought and welcome.
"I've been doing pretty good this year, to be honest," he said, "but we can always use more donations. If I don't give them all away this year, I'll keep them for next year.
"I've got four kids -- three boys, one in Charleston and two in Huntington and a daughter in Florida. I've been blessed. I just try to show my kids it's not about what you've got -- it's about what you can give back," Reed said.
Donations for the backpack drive-through can be made by contacting Mack Reed at 1-304-444-7502.