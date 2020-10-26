An active and valued civic fixture and social destination for decades, the Rand Community Center is continuing to offer a few of its long-running services, with new times and methods, adapting to the health and safety restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senior Meals
Located at 5701 Church Drive in Rand, the center is one of the Kanawha Valley Senior Services’ senior-meal service outlets in the county. The daily, free food service has been altered due to COVID-19 concerns, but it remains even more in demand, according to longtime center cook and meal service director Ellen Carter.
“We’re feeding seniors one at a time now, instead of having them come into the center,” Carter explained last week.
Senior patrons — or their representatives — can pick up their orders each weekday between 3 and 4 p.m., she said.
“We’ve fed seniors here ever since 1992. Now, we cook the meals before 3 o’clock every day. One man takes them to Belle for people who used to come in. Another takes about 16 meals to deliver to shut-ins in Rand,” Carter said.
“Those who come to the center for the meals are social distanced 6 feet apart at the door. They tell us how many meals they want, we take them and set them on a table, and they come in and pick them up. We’re serving over 100 meals a day — before COVID-19, when they were eating in, that was in the 80s during the day.”
Thrift Store/ Clothing Rooms
Like so many other establishments, the Rand Community Center has taken a heavy financial hit in the wake of the months-long-and-counting pandemic, Carter said.
“We had to stop having our monthly hot dog sales in March,” she said. “They were the center’s biggest fundraiser. Our thrift store is carrying the whole thing now and helping us pay our bills.”
Carter said thrift store proceeds are about $1,400 a month, augmented by community donations.
The thrift store is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Fridays, for the time being, on the Community Center’s second floor. Shirley Scott oversees the thrift store and adjacent clothing rooms, assisted by volunteers such as Kelly Morris, Lori Daugherty, Brittany Bostic, Loretta Spradling, Tammy Jenkins, Jeanette Higginbotham, Jim Cook, Charlie Morris, and Bob Peterson. Teenage and adult members from Scott’s church, Belle Church of the Nazarene, have also provided volunteer support over the years.
Scott and her fellow volunteers also stock and manage themed rooms at the thrift store. These include a fall room, Christmas room, and toy room. “Eventually, I hope to have a Valentine’s Day room and a room for all of the holidays,” Scott said.
A large selection of free clothing, for women, men, and children, is also available in rooms adjacent to the thrift store.
Donations to the thrift store (including clothing, furniture, household items, books, toys and more) and the free clothing rooms are accepted and welcome during center operating hours.
“People can just drop [donations] off all week long,” Scott explained. “They bring it in, we just start going through it, and putting it out. Anybody can donate anything. It doesn’t matter what it is — furniture, anything.”
(In fact, Scott added, the facility really could use a new heating and air-conditioning system if someone would care to donate one to the community center.)
For more information about the current services available at the Rand Community Center, contact Ellen Carter at 304-925-9200.