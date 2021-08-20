The Religious Coalition for Community Renewal has opened a Transitional Storage Center for those experiencing homelessness. The center, which includes a boutique, is located at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Charleston. Courtesy photo.
The East End-headquartered Religious Coalition for Community Renewal has opened a Transitional Storage Center in downtown Charleston.
The first facility of its kind in West Virginia, the Transitional Storage Center is located within St. Mark’s United Methodist Church at 900 Washington St., E., in Charleston. It is a managed storage service provided to people experiencing homelessness. There, they can store their personal belongings.
"Our unhoused neighbors face several barriers in trying to obtain shelter, services and employment," RCCR Executive Director Kevin M. Jones said. "Some of these obstacles are mental health and/or substance abuse problems, chronic health problems, disabilities, lack of access to transportation and safe storage of their personal possessions.
"Providing a secure storage facility for our unhoused neighbors helps to unlock the barriers that prevent them from obtaining permanent housing. Working with a case manager, the client, depending on the severity of the identified barriers, can expect to spend at least three months and up to 18 months in our program," Jones explained.
He added that the goal is for each client to achieve permanent housing. "Since launching in May 2021, the Center has provided storage for 60 clients, with two individuals securing permanent housing," Jones said.