The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The East End-headquartered Religious Coalition for Community Renewal has opened a Transitional Storage Center in downtown Charleston.

The first facility of its kind in West Virginia, the Transitional Storage Center is located within St. Mark’s United Methodist Church at 900 Washington St., E., in Charleston. It is a managed storage service provided to people experiencing homelessness. There, they can store their personal belongings.

"Our unhoused neighbors face several barriers in trying to obtain shelter, services and employment," RCCR Executive Director Kevin M. Jones said. "Some of these obstacles are mental health and/or substance abuse problems, chronic health problems, disabilities, lack of access to transportation and safe storage of their personal possessions.

"Providing a secure storage facility for our unhoused neighbors helps to unlock the barriers that prevent them from obtaining permanent housing. Working with a case manager, the client, depending on the severity of the identified barriers, can expect to spend at least three months and up to 18 months in our program," Jones explained.

He added that the goal is for each client to achieve permanent housing. "Since launching in May 2021, the Center has provided storage for 60 clients, with two individuals securing permanent housing," Jones said.

Stories you might like

The Transitional Storage Center has the capacity to serve 150 clients in a combination of lockers, storage totes, and 65-gallon containers to accommodate a variety of storage needs, he said.

The Transitional Storage Center is open from 8:30 until 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at the church.

The Center also operates a clothing boutique for individuals experiencing homelessness. In its first week of operations, the Boutique served more than 100 individuals, Jones said.

For additional information, contact Jones at the Religious Coalition for Community Renewal at 304-205-0234.

Tags

Recommended for you