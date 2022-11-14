Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Consider yourself invited to the table at a community gathering that amounts to far more than a hill of beans.

To raise funds for the Religious Coalition for Community Renewal’s programs and services throughout the Kanawha Valley, the 26th Annual Big Bean Dinner, also known with broad familiarity as the Beans and Cornbread Dinner, will be served from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church on Charleston’s West Side.

