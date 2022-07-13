Recently re-elected Smithers Mayor D. Anne Cavalier gave the following remarks in her inaugural address on June 30:
What a difference four years has made! It seems like only yesterday you put your trust in me for the first four-year term and now here we are starting my second four-year term.
My appreciation for your support is huge. My commitment to you is even bigger. We have worked together for change and improvement to our quality of life, and I am happy to work with you to continue that progress.
Four years ago, at my first inauguration, we stood outside in nearly 100-degree temperatures. We all about died before we even took office! Now the Smithers Gateway Center is open and fully operational, providing space for our tenants who provide day care, family resources, full medical/dental/pharmacy/behavioral health services, and senior services.
The Gateway Center is fully subsidized by tenant leases — its maintenance and utilities cost the city nothing. The gym, stage, commercial kitchens, and multiple restrooms can support many community needs, including the 2022 Inauguration and Oath of Office in our newly renovated gym/auditorium, where children from the day care center play daily. Where we hosted Shakespeare Dinner Theater to a full house. Where we can host Adventure Days for Children when rain threatens. Where Fayette County has a polling place for residents of Smithers and Boomer. Where the health department set up COVID vaccine clinics.
Four years ago, we had unsafe and unsightly dilapidated houses along Route 60 marring the beauty of the eastern entry into Smithers. We had a beloved but dilapidated and dangerous old school and gym. Now the eastern entry is green, and the Oakland property is becoming a riverfront park for all to enjoy. Now we are renovating a dilapidated store front to attract new businesses. Four years ago, we learned Kroger Company was leaving and we immediately attracted Grant’s Supermarket.
Smithers has partnerships bringing money and expertise: WVHUB, Active Southern WV, the CAMC Foundation, the New River Health Association, the Fayette County Health Department, Solar United Neighbors, Fayette Prevention Coalition, the Fayette County Health Department, the Fayette County CVB, Mountaineer Food Bank, Mountain State Trail Association, High Mark Foundation, Wild Wonderful Healthy WV, Try This WV, National Coal Heritage, West Virginia State University Extension, West Virginia University Extension, the area faith-based community, the WV Arts Council, Downstream Strategies, Fayette County Board of Education, Amidus energy consultants, Marshall University Arts faculty, New Roots Farm, and private businesses. These partners are financially supporting a community and economic development revitalization.
The City of Smithers has received grants totaling nearly $12 million for various community and economic development projects including $4.67 million in Congressional Directed Spending, along with approximately $20,000 in private cash donations.
These are specifically funded projects and the funds are restricted for use just for those projects: Oakland Riverfront Park, Longacre development, the Market, integrated trails, the Mammoth Welcome Center, upgrades for safety and efficiency to the Gateway Center, a renovated theater/auditorium/gym at Gateway, a farmers market pavilion, additional demolition of dilapidated structures, Streetscape on Michigan Avenue, and smaller projects across town.
WV DOT is refurbishing the Smithers at-grade bridge and the Earl M. Vickers Memorial Bridge over the Kanawha, plus providing curb cuts on both Michigan and Kanawha avenues, and the Mountain Transit Authority now provides a three-day-a-week bus service allowing transfers to Summerville, Beckley, Charleston, and Interstates 64, 77, and 79. And the Vickers Bridge will be fully painted.
The City of Smithers has a very interactive Facebook page and a large electronic message board viewable from both east and west bound traffic on U.S. 60. Newly designed and installed “Welcome to Smithers” signage greets visitors. We also have the new Wild, Wonderful, and Healthy Smithers and Montgomery Facebook page and the monthly mayor’s newsletter.
With WVU Extension assistance, the Community Garden was constructed and engages daycare, elementary, and senior participants. New Roots Farm supplied the seedlings and educational instructions, and the garden is flourishing, and the City of Smithers hosts a farmers market on first Fridays (weather permitting) with plans to improve and expand.
Smithers completed its fifth year of Plein Air Outdoor Arts Community gathering.
Thanks to the outstanding expert guidance of the WV Land Use Academy, the City of Smithers has a highly focused and active Smithers Building Commission and Planning Commission. These have recommended and overseen the demolition of several dangerous structures, including a privately owned apartment building, and the SPC is working through the development of zoning regulations which had not been reviewed since the 1970s.
We are included in the Kanawha County-funded UKV Outdoor Recreation Plan that incorporates the River Cities Trail and Oakland Riverfront Park plans, and connection to trails outside our immediate area. With Montgomery, we’ve applied through US EDA for additional funding to build out trails and received $200,000 in grant match funds from the KCC.
We’ve seen major progress on the development of the Mammoth Preserve. Smithers is in discussions with private landowners for donations where the Smithers Welcome Center to the Mammoth Preserve can be constructed.
And we have free and reduced-price spin bike and chair yoga exercise classes at the new Wellness Place in the former city hall/senior activity room, and we’ve added numerous names to the War Memorial.
The UKV Strategic Initiative Council, in partnership with the City of Montgomery and with funding from WVSU Extension, has an Economic and Community Development position to guide and support the many projects benefiting the area.
We’ve accomplished all this for two important reasons: First, we are working together, and second, we have developed trust among our partners. They trust we have sound plans, that we have the experience and knowledge needed to manage the funds and projects as the funders intended, and that we will work honestly and in a forthright manner.
Because of that trust, they partner with us and provide us with the funds to implement our plans. Just last week, I received notice of three additional grants to help us fulfill our plans and to help us remove more dilapidated structures.
To the new members of the Council and to us all, let’s continue working together building that trust. How? By always being honest with each other. By always respecting one another. By building up our image and potential through all our conversations. By taking pride in our town and our accomplishments. By always speaking positively about one another and our town. Let’s stand tall and avoid any possible concerns over our actions and motives and always remember we are here to serve the people who elected us, not ourselves.
Have we finished the job we started? No, but we’ve laid an excellent foundation of plans and funding. We have planned, we have attracted the grant dollars for the projects in those plans, and now we must initiate and finish those projects.
Now, we build, build, build! There is so much to do but if we work together, I have faith we can accomplish all the work we have before us.
Over the next four years, we also need to look to new leadership candidates for mayor in 2026: young, smart, family-oriented, and energetic candidates who understand business, budgets, and project management. Folks, I’m loving what I’m doing, but in 2026 I’ll turn 78 years old, and I think I should get time off for good behavior!
I’m excited and honored to have four more years to work with our Recorder Patsy Tucker, with our new Council, with the outstanding, hard-working, and dedicated city employees: Teresa Dorsey, city clerk; Sherry Foreman, Sanitary Department clerk; Police Chief Bobby Keglor and his officers; Street Supervisor Frank Hill and his crew James Hudnall, Billy Moore, and Bob Moats; Nancy Cunningham, court clerk; our city attorney, Brian Parsons; Beach Vickers our SPARKS director; and with Skye Dexter, our Community Health Improvement coordinator.
Let’s be excited for the future and work together to make good things happen.