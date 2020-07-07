Rea of Hope named for Dunbar native

The namesake of Rea of Hope was a polio survivor and, later, an Alcoholics Anonymous member, the late Betsy Fletcher Rea.
Rea was born in Dunbar in 1930. At the age of 8, she was stricken with polio. As described in Rea of Hope literature, "The years that followed would involve times of sacrifice and courage for the entire family. She would endure numerous surgeries, hospital stays, and separation from her loved ones and would never be mobile again without the aid of crutches, braces, or a wheelchair. This was the beginning of what would shape her life and character."
After graduating from high school, Rea earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, and returned home to Charleston. She taught elementary school and started Valley Kindergarten in Teays Valley.
Rea married, divorced, and raised three daughters.
"Betsy encountered numerous situations that shaped her unique life," the Rea of Hope Facebook page states, "never relinquishing the strong determination that served her so well through both the disease of polio and then later the disease of alcoholism. She would find recovery from alcoholism in the spring of 1981. Her 18 years of recovery can best be described as a place everyone wanted to be.
"Whether it was an AA meeting, or in her home, the coffee pot was on and people surrounded her chair to fill the place of home and belonging."
Battling cancer, Rea died on Feb. 13, 1999. To carry on her mission and memories, several people began to volunteer their time, energy, and resources to make a difference in the lives of other women recovering from alcoholism/addiction in West Virginia.
Rea's sister, Sally Holliday of Putnam County, wrote about Betsy's life in the book "Rea of Hope," which is available on Amazon.com.