In a matter of hours in mid-June 2016, relentless, torrential floodwaters washed away terrain, businesses, farms, homes and hopes in and around the Town of Clendenin.
Five years later, extensive rebuilding has been undertaken, and it continues — with emerging and anticipated developments renewing some dashed — or at least, delayed — hopes as well.
Clendenin Mayor Kay Summers and other elected officials, along with members of the 25045 — A New Clendenin nonprofit and other business people, are working to reshape the landscape — and the future.
Many of the renovations are designed to repurpose and revitalize Clendenin as a coveted tourist destination, especially for those who relish recreation on and along the waters of the Elk River.
Gov. Jim Justice announced in 2019 the creation of a 74-mile-long rail-trail state park to include the Town of Clendenin along the former Elk River Railroad route. The principal trail travels 54 miles along the Elk River, starting in Falling Rock just outside of Clendenin, and ending in Duck in Clay and Braxton counties.
Last November, Justice approved $187,500 in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails grant funds to the Kanawha County Commission for the design and construction of the Clendenin trailhead along the Elk River Rail Trail as well.
Some local businesses are already reaping economic rewards as the project develops. The vacant Chase Bank building at the corner of Main Street is being transformed into a microbrewery and tap room by Matt and Nikki Holbert. Owners of the Bricks and Barrels restaurant in Charleston’s Furniture District and the Lucky Dill Deli and Axes and Ales on downtown Capitol Street in Charleston, the Holberts received a $50,000 grant earlier this year for their Clendenin Brewing Company. The Advantage Valley FASTER WV program bestowed the seven-year loan.
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is contributing to the restoration efforts by building a boat ramp along the Elk River in coming months. Construction of another ramp and loading area is already in progress at the Elk River Public Access a few miles upstream.
Summers said Clendenin’s renewal isn’t limited only to grand-scale, structural renovations or immediately perceptible or tangible changes.
“With the floods and COVID-19, our senior citizens were not allowed out for five years,” she said. “Three weeks ago, we were finally able to reopen the senior center and have them get together again. Just getting to have lunches together again — you’d think it was a family reunion. They’re so happy to be there.
“It’s small, minor things like playing bingo, things I didn’t realize,” she said. “I go to watch the seniors play bingo on Wednesdays now. It’s hilarious and it’s my joy just to watch them. You’d think they’re playing to win a Rolls-Royce. They haven’t had any outlet for so long.
“These are things that are big to us that other people may have taken for granted. These are things other towns didn’t experience [during last year’s pandemic],” the mayor said. “A man came to my office two times. He cried — his wife had died, then the flood happened and then COVID happened and he didn’t get to be with any of his friends.
“People really don’t realize what’s happened here. There’s been no interaction, no church, no activities for senior citizens.”
The town is anticipating the openings of the new Herbert Hoover High School and Clendenin Elementary School, both eradicated in June 2016 and both now under construction (somewhat hamstrung by pandemic-related supply-chain delays). Summers said the town has annexed the land between city limits and the former Hoover High site on U.S. 119 where the new elementary school will stand, along with the new boat ramp property.
The new Hoover High will be located in Elkview on property between Interstate 79 and U.S. 119. Summers said the Kanawha County Board of Education wanted the new elementary school to be based in Clendenin. Kanawha County Schools posts periodic updates on the schools’ construction progress on its website.
“We have kids still in portables; it affected all ages,” Summers said. “I have five granddaughters. All of them are honor students, and only one will be able to graduate from a high school, because all of the kids are in portables and have been for five years.
“But the students have done really well in the portables. The kids are resilient. My granddaughter said, ‘We didn’t have didn’t have lockers, but lockers make you soft; you carried your books with you everywhere and it made you stronger.’
“That’s how this Elk River town’s people have to do now, how we are. We are strong and we are resilient. I’m very proud of this community.
“We’ve put flower pots around the town. They’re beautiful and they’ve made a difference,” Summers added. “There are so many little things, so many good things, going on and in the works.”
To reconnect community members and restore a sense of “normal,” the town was able to bring back its 2020-canceled Clendenin Homecoming Festival earlier this summer. Also taking shape is the inaugural Chili’N on the Elk Chili Cook-Off and Beer & Wine Festival, to be hosted by the Town of Clendenin on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The cookoff and festival will serve as a combined fundraiser for the Elk River Trail Foundation and Town of Clendenin beautification projects.
The International Chili Society is sponsoring the cookoff. The winner from each category will receive an invitation to next year’s ICS World Championships. (More details are posted at chilinonelk.com.)
Re-elected to a second term as a mayor in June, Summers said she wants no attention or praise directed to her for the revitalization efforts. “My job is to take care of Clendenin. It takes more than one person to make it happen, I’ll tell you that. I want people to be willing to work to make it better.”
The mayor also referenced the iconic catchphrase from the 1989 Kevin Costner film “Field of Dreams.”
“If we build it, they will come. Clendenin is not far from Charleston. It’s easy to get to. We’re excited about the Rails to Trails, and I’d like to see an antique shop in town and have people bring their horses to ride on the trails,” Summers said.
“A lot is happening here and it’s exciting. We’re like the high school kids without the lockers: What we’ve been through makes us stronger and better.”