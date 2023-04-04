The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ Becoming an Outdoors Woman spring workshop will take place at Pipestem Resort State Park on April 14–16, and outdoor enthusiasts are being invited to register before spots fill up.
The program is designed to introduce women to a variety of hunting, fishing and other outdoor-related activities. Workshops provide a non-competitive atmosphere where participants can learn and explore outdoor activities with encouragement and support from instructors, staff and other participants.
“This popular event provides an incredible opportunity to get away for a weekend to try out exciting outdoor activities and experience the natural beauty of West Virginia,” said Ashley Anderson, state coordinator for Becoming an Outdoors Woman, in a WVDNR release. “Whether you are looking for an opportunity to experience something new or feel like you need to renew your interests in outdoor pursuits, this weekend provides everything you need.”
During the weekend, participants can choose from classes in hunter safety and shooting, wild game cooking, overnight backpacking, navigation, camping, hiking, stream ecology, fly fishing, bait fishing, kayaking, archery and more. Staff from WVDNR’s Wildlife Resources, Law Enforcement and State Parks sections also will be available if participants need help or have questions about an activity.
Seventy-five spots are available for the Becoming an Outdoors Woman spring workshop. Registration costs $150 and includes shared lodging at Pipestem Resort State Park, dinner on Friday; breakfast, lunch and dinner on Saturday and breakfast and lunch on Sunday. All equipment needed for each class is provided, with the exception of the backpacking option.
Once registration is received, a confirmation email reserving a spot will be sent and participants will have five days to pay their registration fee by cash or check.
Each participant enrolled in a fishing course must purchase a fishing license and trout stamp and send a copy of your license along with their registration and fees. Fishing licenses and trout stamps may be purchased online at WVfish.com.