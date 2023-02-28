Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

r2rlogo

Kickstands will go up in Nitro in April for the 2023 incarnation of the Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail race-and-ride bicycling series.

Geared toward beginner and intermediate bicyclists and their families, the inaugural leg of the four-part series will start on Saturday, April 29, at Ridenour Lake in Nitro. It will be a timed 5K mountain bike race on trails adjacent to the lake.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you