Registration began earlier this week for the inaugural Gary Toney Memorial Boxing Tournament, to be held on March 4 and 5 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The inaugural event is dedicated to the memory and legacy of the longtime, local former boxer and boxing coach who died on March 28, 2021, at age 77.
“West Virginia USA Boxing had a meeting a few months after that, and we decided to put on a show to honor Gary and everything he did for boxing in West Virginia,” said Rob Fletcher, who owns and operates the Elk River Boxing Club in Elkview. “Last fall, we contacted the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau about using the Coliseum and Convention Center for the two-day national tournament.
“The fight world is very small, and here in West Virginia, it’s even smaller. I had known Gary since 2009. At that time, I had never done USA Boxing myself. Gary taught me how to do that. He was a mentor to all of us,” Fletcher added.
A multiple Gold Gloves boxing champion and coach since the late 1950s, Toney, of South Charleston, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in September 2020. Dealing with the coronavirus, diabetes and other chronic health issues, he chose, reluctantly, to close the Hometown Heroes Boxing and Fitness Gym shortly afterward. The gym had operated on Seventh Avenue on Charleston’s West Side since 2009.
Prior to founding the Hometown Heroes facility, the Boone County native served as the national president of USA Boxing from 1996 to 2000. He was a team leader for the 2000 United States Olympic Boxing Team in Sydney, Australia, and was a former board member of the U.S. Olympic Committee.
Toney’s own boxing career started as a teenager at a Charleston tournament in 1958, winning his first bout by a knockout. He won five Golden Glove championships but never advanced to national competition. He started coaching boxing in 1967 in Chesapeake, later coaching in South Charleston and other parts of the Kanawha Valley.
“Normally, I brag on my boxers, not on myself. I hope that I’ve been able to touch some people’s lives and I hope our coaches have done the same thing. I’ve always said if a kid is in a gym for one night, that keeps him off the streets for one night,” Toney said in a January 2021 Charleston Gazette-Mail article.
The entry fee is $25 per competitor for the national tournament in March. A youth and junior weight division is open to ages 17 and younger. Weight classes for males 18 and older include: light flyweight, flyweight, bantamweight, lightweight, welterweight, middleweight, light heavyweight, heavyweight and super heavy weight. Weight classes for female competitors 18 and older include: flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight, middleweight, light heavyweight, heavyweight and super heavyweight.
To register for the Gary Toney Memorial Boxing Tournament or receive more information, visit www.wvboxing.com, call Rob Fletcher at 681-495-2919 or WV LBC President Duane Chapman at 304-997-1182 or send email to elkriverboxingclub@gmail.com.