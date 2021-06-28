Twins are separated by a shipwreck, and the female twin who washes ashore dresses as a young man to escape discovery in a strange land.
“What could possibly go wrong?” says director Jason A. Young of Clarksburg’s Rustic Mechanicals. The company will perform their touring production of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” a romantic comedy with music, Thursday, July 22 in Smithers.
Doors open at 5 p.m. at the Gateway Center, located at #2 Greyhound Lane in the former Valley Elementary school building. Admission includes a light dinner buffet from 5:30 to 7 p.m., followed by the play starting at 7 p.m. and running approximately 90 minutes.
The cost is $20 per person. Reservations must be pre-paid by Wednesday, July 7, to allow for dinner preparations.
In partnership with the City of Smithers, the event is sponsored by the Shakespeare Studio of Montgomery. The Studio’s founder, Beach Vickers, says audience members can expect more comic mixups than just those stemming from a character in disguise.
“I mean, one of the characters is named Sir Toby Belch,” he said.
“The Rustic Mechanicals are known for speaking Shakespeare’s words in a very understandable way and singing modern songs that help illuminate the scenes,” said Vickers. “Don’t be surprised if the show involves some fun audience participation, too.”
The performance is suitable for teenagers through adults and enjoyable whether you are familiar with Shakespeare or not, and the venue is handicapped accessible, Vickers said.
“The Mechanicals are the state’s only professional touring Shakespeare troupe,” he added.
Reservations can be secured by check, made out to The Shakespeare Studio and mailed to 606 Fifth Ave., Montgomery, WV 25136, or by credit card at the website shakes.ticketleap.com. The names of those who pre-pay by July 7 will be held on a guest list for admission to the event July 22. There will be no tickets available at the door.
For more information, email beachcal23@gmail.com.
(Beach Vickers is the founding artistic director of The Shakespeare Studio in Montgomery.)