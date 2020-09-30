Branded as a Living Memorial to World War I, drawing upon its wartime origins, the City of Nitro has featured its War Museum as a tangible salute to its military history and its heroes for more than 30 years.
Renovations to the museum at 2003 20th St. in Nitro began in early February, with an anticipated April reopening, until they were abruptly stalled, intermittently curtailed and repeatedly confounded by the ensuing restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carmen Kostelansky became involved with the museum as a Nitro Historic Commission volunteer several years ago. She has been a linchpin in the renovations, joined by fellow commission volunteers and City of Nitro employees who have contributed their time, talents and “sweat equity” as the renovation process has ebbed and flowed in 2020.
“We had to close down in March until probably the first of May, because of the COVID-19,” Kostelansky said last week. “People have still wanted to come in — we had to put up a sign that said, ‘Closed Until November 2020.’
“That’s what we’re shooting for,” she said of the proposed reopening.
Because of health and safety considerations during the pandemic, the current renovations are being done by Kostelansky and fellow volunteers Cindy McGill and Susan Valleau.
“It’s a long process with just three of us working,” Kostelansky said.
When completed, the expanded museum will feature walls on four sides, separating the City of Nitro items from the hospital items from World War I and World War II. A Doughboy display, Civil War items and artifacts or recreated replicas from other military conflicts will be on display as well. Numerous, previously undisplayed photographs from the city’s century-plus history will be added for viewing, along with photographs of veterans who died in combat and some of Nitro’s notable former residents, such as singer Kathy Mattea and baseball great Lew Burdette.
“Some sections are done,” Kostelansky said. “We just finished the World War II section, and we’re getting ready to start on the World War I section. We’re making things look more realistic. Scott Jack is ready to build our trench and fallout shelter.
“I think we have a lot of neat ideas we’ve put together.”
Kostelansky said she hopes, barring any more pandemic-related shutdowns over the next month or so, the renovations will be completed by mid to late October and reopening on or around Veterans Day.
“It would be awesome if we could have a celebration then,” she said. “It would be something great for November — people will have somewhere to come, but we know the attendance will be limited under the circumstances.”
Just a few months after the United States’ entry into World War I, Nitro was established as a literal “boom town” to manufacture gunpowder for the war effort. War Department engineers canvassed a 10-state area to find locations determined safe from coastal attacks, with readily available rail and water transportation. The engineers selected a site approximately 15 miles west of Charleston, which continued to prosper post war as the City of Nitro.
Nitro Mayor David Casebolt said the Nitro War Museum was created in the 1980s by a local family, the Moodys. “They had a collection of materials from World War I and all the wars through, probably, the Korean War at that time,” Casebolt said in an April 10 Daily Mail WV article in the Charleston Gazette-Mail. The mayor added that World War I transformed the town of about 1,000 people, in the space of just under a year, to 100,000 or more who came to contribute to the American war effort.
For more information about the Nitro World War I Museum, including the reopening date, visit the City of Nitro’s Facebook page.