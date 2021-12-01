For decades, the Neil D. Baisi Athletic Center quickened a lot of heartbeats of fans in the heart of downtown Montgomery. Opened in the mid-1960s, the center played host to hundreds of West Virginia Institute of Technology basketball games, named for the college’s renowned basketball coach, who compiled a 319-76 win-loss record with the Golden Bears.
The center closed when the school, by then renamed West Virginia University Institute of Technology, relocated to Beckley in 2017.
The Baisi Center subsequently became a YMCA facility to serve the Upper Kanawha Valley, but it also closed in the wake of the pandemic and other factors last year.
But a myriad of Montgomery citizens and officials want to restore the center’s pulse and quicken hearts there again for all ages of the UKV populace.
Earlier this summer, Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram wrote Gov. Jim Justice for support to again reopen the center, now as a community center. Ingram wrote that the City has been working with WVU over the past five years to repurpose some of the structures on the campus.
Ingram requested $1.6 million from Justice to go toward renovating the center, which the mayor said needs repairs on its roof, boilers, security and lighting systems and more to update the site. Upon completion of those repairs, Ingram said, WVU will transfer the facility to the City and supply $150,000 for each of two years and $100,000 for a third year to complete the conversion.
A “Peek at the Vision” open house is scheduled for 1 until 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Baisi Center site, 201 Second Ave. on Fayette Pike. Visitors will be able to tour the facility as it currently stands and hear about plans and progress in transforming the site into a community center.
“We plan to have demonstrations of what we hope it will be,” Ingram said, “and we hope to maybe do another open house there in January.
We need something for the kids here, and this would be a perfect opportunity and a perfect building for them,” the mayor added.
“We estimated the $1.6 million from U.S. Department of Commerce numbers last year, but that’s probably $2 million now with inflation,” City of Montgomery Director of Information Technology Thomas Baker said last week. “We know it will take about two years to get the money and get it dispersed.
“The Fayette County Commission said it will provide a backup generator if we can get this off the ground,” he said. “We’d also like to make the center an emergency shelter; it can hold about 1,500 people.
“The Kanawha County Commission is very interested,” Baker said, “and Philip Bowen, a Michigan musician who grew up in the area will be live streaming a fundraiser for us.
“All of those funding sources really have to come after we get the money from governor’s office. We met with the governor’s chief of staff a couple of weeks ago, and they want us to build it out more and search for for more money. We’re a smaller city, and they’re wanting us to go for grants. ... We’re kind of rolling with this how we have to. All this work needed is for deferred maintenance. We’re asking for $2 million to renovate and rejuvenate it as a community center and physical activity place. We’re confident we can make it work and get it accomplished,” Baker said.
Additionally, a teenage citizen has been spearheading a community effort to revamp the center. Wyatt Coleman, 13, has circulated an online petition in recent months, so far garnering more than 13,000 signatures of support, with a current target goal of 15,000 signatures. Coleman hopes to deliver the petition to Justice in person. The petition is posted at Change.org.