Restaurant Week underway throughout Charleston area

Several local restaurants are serving specialties of the house, at special prices, during the seventh annual Charleston Restaurant Week.
The yearly culinary event began on Monday, Jan. 27, and continues through Saturday, Feb. 1.
Altogether, 25 independently owned area restaurants on the West Side and other Charleston neighborhoods are participating in the promotion. They have chosen either a $25 or $35 price point for select meals. Each meal includes three courses: appetizer, entree and dessert from a prie fixe menu. (Tipping is not included.) Restaurants have two choices for each course, and, often, some of them are offering even more choices.
Participating restaurants include:
$25 price points:
Adelphia Sports Bar & Grill, Books & Brews, Dem 2 Brothers & a Grill, Gonzoburger, Leonoro’s Spaghetti House, The Lookout Bar & Grill and Pies & Pints.
$35 price points:
Berry Hills Country Club, Bluegrass Kitchen, Bricks & Barrels, Bridge Road Bistro, Edgewood Country Club, Hale House, Ichiban, Laury’s, Mi Cocina de Amor, Nawab, Ristorante Abruzzi, Sam’s Uptown Cafe, Soho’s at Capitol Market, Starlings Coffee & Provisions, The Block, The Chop House, The Market and Tidewater Grill.
Organized by local meat and seafood distributor Buzz Food Service, Charleston Restaurant Week is an annual, week-long celebration of the city’s best food and local eateries, designed to encourage residents and visitors to try new restaurants and support small businesses. Charleston Restaurant Week offers a specialty menu, with some restaurants serving their most popular fare and others featuring dishes only available during the promotion. Restaurants often partner with local bakeries and pastry shops to feature local desserts, and many have drink specials or live music during the week.
“Charleston Restaurant Week has taken on a life of its own at this point. Food has always been a cornerstone of a thriving community, and to be able to celebrate our local restaurants here in Charleston year after year is a treat. There’s nothing better than the hustle and bustle of your favorite local restaurant filled to the brim with regulars and new faces that are exploring for the first time. We are happy to give Charlestonians and tourists a reason to leave the house for several nights — or every) night — of the week in late January, to put money back into our local economy, to make memories and to support our small businesses,” said Kayla Young, the organizer of Charleston Restaurant Week in conjunction with Buzz Food Service and a team of volunteers from around Charleston.
Reservations are strongly encouraged, both to reserve space and allow participating restaurants to plan for staff and supplies. Restaurants often book up for the entire week, sometimes before the menus have been released.
According to Charleston Restaurant Week officials, more than 10,000 meals are served during Charleston Restaurant Week each year, generating an economic impact of approximately $2.5 million over the past six years.
Menus and blogs about the week can be found at cwvrestaurantweek.com.